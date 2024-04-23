Who Makes Jawa Motorcycles & How Much Do They Cost?

The Jawa Motorcycle Company, a manufacturer of vintage motorcycles that every collector wants, makes four different models: The Jawa 350, 42, 42 Bobber, and the Perak. The 42 bike is a competitor to the Royal Enfield motorcycle, the Classic 350. Each of Jawa's line has its own intriguing style that's reminiscent of 1930s-era motorcycles. That's because the founder, František Janeček, developed the first in 1929. The design of the brand's bikes looks like a cross between modern-day cruisers and those found traversing World War II supply lines.

Jawa saw great success by the 1960s after it developed motorcycles for racing that won multiple motocross tournaments. This led to licensing agreements with an Indian company called Ideal Jawa, which brought the Jawa motorcycle to India. The bikes were very popular with residents of India's urban hubs, where the streets are narrow, and maneuverability is of paramount importance.

If Jawa were considered a major brand, it would be ranked as one of the most reliable. Jawa motorcycles continue to be manufactured in India by Yezdi and in various parts of Europe by Jawa Moto, which has its headquarters in Týnec nad Sázavou of the Czech Republic, the same region František Janeček was born. American residents, on the other hand, would be hard-pressed to purchase one of the brand's bikes other than from an auction.