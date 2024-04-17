TikTok's Instagram Competitor Notes Gets Limited Launch For Some Users

A little over a week after TikTok announced that it intends to release a new photo-sharing app called TikTok Notes, the company has begun the process of rolling out the app for users in select countries. TikTok confirmed the development in a series of posts made by the company's official communications account on X (formerly known as Twitter).

As of April 17, 2024, the TikTok Notes app is only available for download for select users in Australia and Canada. Additionally, the post on X reiterates that TikTok Notes is a "dedicated space" for sharing text and photo content, implying that the app is separate from the main TikTok app. TikTok has yet to announce when it intends to make the app available for users in the U.S.

/1 We're in the early stages of experimenting with a dedicated space for photo and text content with TikTok Notes. Starting today, TikTok Notes is available for download and limited testing in Australia and Canada. — TikTokComms (@TikTokComms) April 17, 2024

Along with the announcement, TikTok has already made the new Notes app available for download via the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store—although only users from Australia and Canada can download and install it as of now. These app store listings also include screenshots of the UI that TikTok Notes users will see once they download and install the app on their smartphones.