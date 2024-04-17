Elon Musk Hints At The Return Of Vine, But Is It Too Late?

Remember Vine? The Twitter-owned short-form video-sharing platform that was discontinued nearly seven years ago, in 2017? Well, Elon Musk, the current owner of Twitter (now known as X), may have just hinted at a possible return of the service. In a recent poll posted on X, the eccentric billionaire asked his 180 million followers whether they wanted the old service back. As of publishing this article, an overwhelming majority (70%) had voted yes, implying they wanted Vine to return.

Bring back Vine? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 17, 2024

It is too early to say whether Musk is serious about his plans to resurrect Vine. This is because it's not the first time Musk has asked the same question on X. Nearly two years ago, in October 2022, Musk asked his followers whether they wanted the service back. Like today, nearly 70% of the poll respondents voted yes. The post even received a reply from popular YouTuber Mr. Beast. Unfortunately to some, that was the last time we heard about a possible resurrection of Vine, until today, that is.