How Are Modern Tanks Made? A Look Inside Tank Production Today

Tanks have become a mainstay on the battlefield since their introduction by the British at the Battle of Flers-Courcelette on 15 September 1916. Their potential was put succinctly by Col. Jean Baptiste Estieene on Aug. 24, 1914, when he said, "Victory in this war will belong to the belligerent who is the first to put a cannon on a vehicle capable of moving on all kinds of terrain."

Nations around the world would quickly adopt the tank as a critical part of their military arsenals. The U.S. alone produced over 86,000 during World War II. The vast majority of these, in fact, a full 25%, were built at the Detroit Arsenal Tank Plant in Detroit, Michigan. The tank would have an ever-changing role in subsequent conflicts from the Korean War to the conflict that arose in Ukraine in 2022. As such, the need for tank manufacturing continues, though in greatly reduced numbers since World War II.