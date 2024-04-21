Apple Watch Series 9 Vs Fitbit & Google's Pixel Watch 2: Which Is Best For You?

As the competition grows between Apple and Google's latest handsets, the two tech giants are also racing to build the best smartwatch on the consumer market. The Apple Watch Series 9 and Google Pixel Watch 2 are two of the latest models to enter the market, boasting a powerful chip, vivid displays, and an ample battery life. But which smartwatch is best suited for you, and how do they compare against one another in different metrics?

While Google's first iteration of the Pixel Watch was surprisingly convincing, the company has continued to bring out the best features of the watch, including an improved battery life and added sensors. After taking over Fitbit in 2021, the smartwatch offers synchronization with the Fitbit app, so you can easily stay on top of your fitness goals. Apple's Series 9 Watch also packs plenty of sensors for monitoring your health in addition to a bright display and its latest custom-made processor.

We'll be exploring what features are packed inside Apple and Google's latest smartwatch inventions, so you know which company to put your money behind.