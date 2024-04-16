Here's How Much The Lotus Eletre 'Hyper SUV' Will Cost - And When You Can Get One

Lotus just announced the price of its upcoming Eletre SUV. The Eletre is a first for Lotus — a brand typically associated with making the lightest and best handling cars on the road. With an EV drivetrain, the Eletre won't be light, at least compared to other Lotus cars from the past. However, that doesn't mean it won't fare well on the track, as the top-of-the-line Eletre R boasts 905 horsepower and 727 pound feet of torque. That translates to a 0-60 mph charge of 2.95 seconds, according to Lotus' best numbers — and a price tag of $145,000 for the privilege.

The "standard" Eletre retails for $107,000 and it's no slouch either, with 603 horsepower and 524 pound feet of torque, alongside a 0-60 mph time of 4.5 seconds. While both variations are a calculated departure from Lotus' typical bread and butter, the wicked speed and insane horsepower figures certainly coincide with the Lotus badge on the front.