Here's How Much The Lotus Eletre 'Hyper SUV' Will Cost - And When You Can Get One
Lotus just announced the price of its upcoming Eletre SUV. The Eletre is a first for Lotus — a brand typically associated with making the lightest and best handling cars on the road. With an EV drivetrain, the Eletre won't be light, at least compared to other Lotus cars from the past. However, that doesn't mean it won't fare well on the track, as the top-of-the-line Eletre R boasts 905 horsepower and 727 pound feet of torque. That translates to a 0-60 mph charge of 2.95 seconds, according to Lotus' best numbers — and a price tag of $145,000 for the privilege.
The "standard" Eletre retails for $107,000 and it's no slouch either, with 603 horsepower and 524 pound feet of torque, alongside a 0-60 mph time of 4.5 seconds. While both variations are a calculated departure from Lotus' typical bread and butter, the wicked speed and insane horsepower figures certainly coincide with the Lotus badge on the front.
Big battery, fast charging
As it is an EV, range is an important metric. Lotus estimates the base Eletre to have a range between 304 and 354 miles, and the Eletre R to have an estimated range between 254 and 280 miles. Both are powered by a 111.9 kWh battery, and charging from 10% to 80% reportedly will only take 20 minutes if using a 350 kW charger. Using the 22 kW wall charger, a full battery takes 5.8 hours to charge.
Each variation is also equipped standard with six-piston brake calipers, although the Eletre R can be optioned with a 10-piston kit and larger rotors. From a technology standpoint, it features computing power from Nvidia, as well as a number of different lidar, cameras, and radar sensors for extra measure. With it being a five-seat SUV, the storage capacity with all the seats folded down is 54.1 cubic feet.
The Eletre will be available some time during the fourth quarter of 2024 for North America.