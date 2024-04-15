The Reason Why Italy Banned Alfa Romeo's New SUV Name

The new name, "Junior," may sound odd. However, the new nomenclature is also steeped in Alfa history, like the old name. The Alfa Romeo GT 1300 Junior, which was first unveiled in 1966, was one of Alfa's best sellers in the era and took the place of the old Alfa Romeo Giulia — a name that Alfa has also brought back.

Alfa Romeo's CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato reflected on the new name: "We are perfectly aware that this moment will remain engraved in the history of the Brand. It's a great responsibility but at the same time it's an exciting moment. The choice of the name Alfa Romeo Junior is completely natural, as it is strongly linked to the history of the Brand and has been among our favorites and among the public's favorites since the beginning."

Stellantis and Alfa Romeo seem to be taking the news in stride, even thanking the Italian government for the "free publicity brought on by this debate." In all likelihood, the Italian law that necessitated the name change would have been fairly toothless to Alfa Romeo. However, one should never shy away from an opportunity to drum up some goofy press.

Plus, Junior seems like a perfect name for a little sporty electrified crossover. Unfortunately for Alfa Romeo fans in North America, the Milano/Junior has not been announced for that market. You will have to make do with Alfa's other electrified SUV, the Tonale.