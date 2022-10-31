The Forgotten Alfa Romeo Concept That Still Looks Sharp Today

Alfa Romeo has a penchant for building race cars and, every so often, actually racing them. It won at Le Mans in 1931 (a first for Italy), the first two Formula 1 Championships in 1950 and 1951, and then promptly "retired" undefeated in order to focus on re-launching the brand after World War II.

After popping back into racing in the '60s, it won two World Championships in 1975 and 1977, and achieved great success in the German Touring Car and Italian Superturismo series throughout the '90s. Today, Alfa Romeo will again bow out of Formula One racing at the end of 2023. Equally impressive is the fact that the company built engines for the big boys of auto racing, such as Osella, McLaren, Brabham, and March — Alfa Romeo won twice as an engine supplier.

Unlike its Italian brethren (Lamborghini, Ferrari, etc.), Alfa Romeo has never been keen to put a high-end supercar into production. That hasn't stopped Alfa Romeo from dropping the occasional prototype from time to time to drive gearheads wild. One such example occurred at the 1997 Geneva Motor Show when it debuted the Alfa Romeo Scighera, designed by none other than Italdesign. As its name clearly states, Italdesign is the famous Italian design, engineering, and prototyping firm (now part of Audi) that's played a pivotal role in creating some of the world's most iconic cars over the last 50 years.