The Alfa Romeo Diva Was A Beautiful Concept Ahead Of Its Time

The Alfa Romeo Diva has some elements that evoke the glorious persona of the Tipo 33 Stradale. It's just as small and compact as a Fiat Punto, but it squats with aggression courtesy of its voluminous, delicately caressed body panels. It also has gullwing doors (with windows that extend to the roof), A-pillar-mounted side mirrors, and an F1-inspired snout with a double-decker front diffuser and bumper. Meanwhile, the rear styling harks back to classic Alfas with central-mounted dual exhausts and round taillights.

The Diva may resemble the short-lived Alfa Romeo 4C while sharing the same rear mid-engine layout, but the former has a mightier 3.6-liter Busso V6 that pumps out 290 horsepower. Connected to a six-speed Selespeed semi-automatic transmission sending power to the rear wheels, the Diva could accelerate from zero to 60 mph in five seconds thanks to its reinforced carbon fiber chassis derived from the Alfa 159 sedan. It also came with electronic suspension and electrically adjustable brakes.

But then again, the Busso V6 was in production from 1979 to 2005, making it seriously outdated to cope with modern emissions and homologation requirements. Classic Driver adds that the engine was too heavy and contributed significantly to the Diva concept's over 1,000 kg (2,205 pounds) weight, a sacrilege compared to the Tipo 33 Stradale's 700 kilos (1,543 pounds). Alfa never meant to push the green light for production, but the Diva is a reminder that beauty is always part of the plan when conceptualizing an Alfa Romeo.