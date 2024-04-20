Whatever Happened To Chalmers Motor Company?

Many people have never heard of the Chalmers Motor Company, but they have heard of Chrysler. That's sometimes what happens when one company swallows another and then remains successful for over 100 years. However, Chalmers is more than just part of Chrysler's strange history. Like many early 20th-century automobile manufacturers that didn't make it, the company made waves with fast, stylish luxury cars that ultimately helped shape the industry.

Hugh Chalmers initially grew his fortune as Vice-President of National Cash Register, a company that quite literally produced cash registers. That position gave him a jumping-off point to ultimately run his own company. Chalmers made the transition from cash registers to automobiles and joined the Thomas-Detroit Company to build cars in Detroit in partnership with the E.R. Thomas Motor Company of Buffalo, New York. Thomas himself wanted out, so Chalmers bought his stake, and the company was fittingly renamed Chalmers-Detroit in July 1908.

[Featured image by Bain News Service via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled]