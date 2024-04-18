How To Delete Wallpapers On Your iPhone

The iPhone's lock screen is fully customizable, following big changes and myriad new features Apple introduced with iOS 16. Your iPhone can create a multilayered effect with lock screen photos thanks to the ability to detect depth, placing subjects in front of the clock. The clock itself is customizable, with different fonts and colors available for the date and time.

You can even add widgets to the lock screen, choosing from Apple's own apps like Weather, Calendar, Reminders, and Fitness, plus third-party apps like Instagram, Spotify, Snapchat, Gmail, and more.

The lock screen also has a dedicated gallery page. This is where you can browse the iPhone's stock wallpapers, plus suggested photos from your own collection. If you select photos from your camera roll, they will be presented in different categories like Featured, Pets, People, Nature, and Cities. You even have the option to add a Live Photo as a wallpaper that will display an animation when you pick up your iPhone to unlock it.

Apple makes it easy to switch between different lock screens, letting you change your wallpaper with just a few taps. As a result, you might have multiple wallpapers saved on your iPhone. While you can no longer delete wallpapers from the wallpaper settings menu, you can do this quite easily from the lock screen instead.