4 Cheap Home Depot Tools Under $25 With Great Reviews
Finding quality, affordable tools can be tricky. There are many cheap products on the market that may easily wear down or never work at all, and sifting through the junk to find quality tools that don't break the bank can be challenging. Luckily, there are several ways to build a tool kit on a budget, and one of the best tips we can offer is to search local hardware stores like Home Depot.
Home Depot offers an expansive tool selection, ideal for beginner DIYers and pros alike. While some of the tools you can find at Home Depot come with high-end price tags and are designed for professionals, others are budget-oriented and make great options for entry-level pros, casual hobbyists, and homeowners. We checked out the Home Depot website and found four highly-rated products that cost less than $25 each. When choosing items to include, we factored in practicality and user reviews and aimed to showcase an affordable yet underrated selection of quality products. We'll cover our methodology in greater detail at the end of the article.
Milwaukee impact socket set
Impact sockets can be pricey, but they're also wildly handy tools to keep in your kit. They are designed for use with impact wrenches, which tend to blow out the drive end of regular sockets. They're significantly sturdier than standard sockets, and if you can only have one set, you should consider purchasing a set of impact-rated sockets.
The Milwaukee Shockwave Impact Duty ½-inch Drive Metric Deep 6 Point Socket Set would make a great addition to any toolbox. The three-piece, deep-well set includes a 17-millimeter, 19-millimeter, and 21-millimeter socket. Those sockets represent three of the most common lug nut sizes, making this kit suitable for home mechanics or anyone who enjoys performing their own automotive maintenance. The set meets ASME standards, and each socket features a non-slip hex design intended to prevent rounding fasteners.
Milwaukee designed this set to stand up to high-torque and heavy-duty applications, but the company doesn't advertise specific torque ratings. The laser-etched markings are ink-filled in order to avoid fading over time, and the entire set comes with Milwaukee's lifetime guarantee, making it a solid choice for both casual DIYers and professionals who plan to work their tools hard on a daily basis.
Husky screwdriver set
Screwdrivers are some of the most universally well-known and widespread tools. They are handy for everything from removing and installing fasteners to scraping old paint or adhesive off a wall to prying apart stubborn automotive components. Screwdrivers are such valuable devices that everyone — regardless of their profession or interest in tools — should own at least one solid set.
The Husky Variety Screwdriver Set from Home Depot provides an affordable selection of screwdrivers for most basic tasks and projects. The set features 12 tools in various sizes, including five slotted or flathead screwdrivers, four Phillips-head screwdrivers, two 90-degree offset screwdrivers, and a handy keychain featuring four different screwdriver heads for on-the-go use. The slotted screwdrivers' tips are serrated to increase gripping power and prevent fastener stripping. The tools are built from durable alloy steel and feature acetate handles that are resistant to most corrosive chemicals, making this set ideal for rugged shop environments and casual DIY projects. Each handle is color-coded and features an easy-to-read size marking, while the tools' square shafts can be used with a wrench when extra torque is needed. The Husky tools come with a lifetime warranty, and each item meets ANSI specifications and quality standards.
Klein folding hex key set
Socket heads, also known as hex heads or Allen heads, are one of the most common types of fasteners, excluding standard flat heads and Phillips heads. They may be called hex heads colloquially, but don't confuse socket heads with standard hex head fasteners — to help you remember, you can think of socket heads as inverted hex heads. You can find Allen head fasteners in everything from furniture to electronics and automotive components. When used the right way, regular 90-degree Allen wrenches can be handy for removing and installing socket head fasteners; however, they are also extremely limited in their capabilities and torque ratings. Not to mention, they are easy to lose! Hex-head screwdrivers or impact-driver attachments are much more versatile, but they can be pricey and challenging to carry around for everyday use.
The Klein Tools Pro Folding Hex Key Set is a convenient tool for DIYers, professionals, and hobbyists to store in their mobile kits or cars. The folding set houses 11 of the most commonly used SAE hex-head sizes. Some featured sizes include 5/32-, 3/16-, 1/4-, and 1/2-inches, enabling you to use the tool for various applications and projects. Klein advertises the set as high-leverage, meaning the tool can withstand significant force and torque levels. The company does not provide a specific torque rating, though, so proceed with caution if you plan to use this tool with a breaker bar. The hex keys are built from heat-treated alloy steel, while the handle is constructed from reinforced nylon.
Crescent adjustable wrench set
Like screwdrivers, wrenches are another universally recognizable and useful tool. Standard hex-head fasteners are used everywhere, from cars and HVAC systems to house frames and television sets. It's not much of an exaggeration to say that hex-head screws and bolts hold our modern world together. Considering the extent of their use, you'll probably have to remove or install a hex-head fastener at some point in your life. When that happens, having the proper tool can make the difference between a smooth situation and a headache-inducing struggle.
The Crescent Chrome Cushion Grip Adjustable Wrench Set is a solid buy for homeowners, renters, casual DIYers, and even professional contractors and repair technicians. The set includes two adjustable wrenches sized 6 and 10 inches, ideal for handling virtually any fastener up to 34 millimeters. The cushioned handles coated in molded rubber contribute to an enhanced grip, even in wet environments. The adjustable jaws feature laser-etched measurements in both SAE and metric sizes, while a large jaw knurl enables easy use and tight gripping strength. The tools are constructed of heat-treated alloy steel and feature a tension spring to help maintain jaw stability during strenuous use.
Why did we choose these tools?
We selected the products for this list based on a few criteria: price, application, and user reviews. We searched for tools under $25 with the understanding that $25 is an extremely humble budget, but this list proves that it's possible to acquire quality tools on a budget. In fact, you can purchase the complete set of tools on this list for less than $100 total.
Next, we selected items that provide real-world value and utility. While you can find a wide variety of tools on a small budget, not all of those products will be useful. Each item featured here has genuine applications for pros, casual DIYers, and everyday homeowners.
Finally, we included highly rated products with great reviews from both average customers and pros. Every item on this list has a minimum rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars on the Home Depot website. Several review sections for these devices feature testimony from professional contractors and tradespeople. Comments across the board for each product praise the tools' affordability, quality, and practicality.
It's critical that you do your own research. Individual experiences vary, and you can't always rely only on reviews and ratings. All of the products on this list are relatively inexpensive, but it's still wise to investigate before buying, especially when it comes to things like tools.