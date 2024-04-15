10 Of The Best Streaming Services That Offer Student Discounts

Thanks to a crackdown on password sharing, many streaming platforms will no longer allow accounts to be shared in 2024. Netflix started cracking down on password sharing in the United States in 2023, meaning only a user at a primary location can access shows like "Stranger Things" and "Wednesday." This transition has been somewhat cumbersome for numerous households, but it's particularly frustrating for families with kids in college.

College students aren't exactly known for having a ton of disposable income, and it's not just Netflix that has begun to ensure there's only one user to a paid plan. A Disney+ price hike was accompanied by greater restrictions on password sharing, meaning college students may not be able to watch the newest Marvel show when they should be studying for exams. Students shouldn't be limited in what they can watch at school. After all, watching TV can even become a communal event when everyone gets together to watch each new episode of "The Acolyte" when it drops.

Fortunately, being enrolled in college can come with benefits. Many streaming services provide student discounts to make it a little easier for those in school to sign up for plans and get some of their cheapest prices available. Generally, one simply needs to prove they're enrolled at a Title IV-accredited institution within the United States, which is easy enough to verify with a college-based email address. Given how expensive higher education is these days, students should be looking to save in any way they can, Unfortunately, Netflix isn't on this list, but with so many other options (including some at prices that rival the best streaming apps for under $5/month), students may not even miss it.