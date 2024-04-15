3 Features On Samsung's CU7000 TV For Movie Buffs
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
For some movie lovers, watching a film in the home theater is as sacred as seeing one at the local movie house, and technology has made it easier to bring the theatrical experience into your living room. Upgrading your sound system or media player is a clear way to change how you watch movies. However, film enthusiasts who want to bolster their home theater experience know upgrading their television will make the most dramatic impact.
There are hundreds of options to choose from on the television market these days, and it's safe to assume price is a concern for most people in the TV market. Those looking to upgrade their home theater on a budget might be happy to know that Samsung televisions like the CU7000 have a few intriguing features that can change how you and your family do movie night. Here are three key features on Samsung's CU7000 that should catch the eye of any true-blue movie buff.
Samsung's Crystal Processor offers 4K upgrades for movie buffs
If price is a primary concern when you're shopping for a new television, you can get your hands on a 55-inch Samsung CU7000 for just under $400 direct from Samsung. Prices for the television go up from there in terms of size, with sizes of the CU7000 topping out at a massive 86 inches. Even with a palatable price tag, movie buffs might be interested to know the CU7000 still comes with Samsung's Crystal UHD 4K Processor.
For movie lovers who appreciate physical media, that processor allows you to enjoy all the Blu-Ray restorations and special SteelBook editions you've collected in 4K, so the picture of your favorite movies is as vivid as originally intended. The same is true if you prefer to buy, rent, or stream digital versions of your favorite movies.
Even if the physical and digital copies of those flicks are not presented in 4K, the Crystal UHD processor will automatically upscale them, and it will do the same for your favorite broadcast TV shows, too. So, if 4k madness is your thing on movie night, the CU7000 might be a good fit for you and yours.
Samsung PurColor provides vivid hues
Yes, 4K crispness will improve the home theater experience of any movie buff. However, that UHD processor is powering a few other features of note, including Samsung PurColor. If you're unfamiliar with PurColor tech, the feature purports to deliver a broader spectrum than many RGB (Red, Green, Blue) models, a system used in digital devices that creates a broad range of colors from a smaller subset — in this case, the noted primaries.
PurColor is designed to deliver dazzling, life-like images for small-screen broadcasts, particularly live events like sports. But there's little question about whether the tech will dramatically improve the palette for any movie you queue up on movie night. With PurColor bolstering color quality, the picture will be further enhanced with the CU7000's Mega Contrast HDR feature, which analyzes and adjusts what you see on the screen to deliver greater depth and detail to the image.
Given the overtly visual nature of cinema, any feature that enhances depth and detail should be valued by movie buffs who dig indie flicks and blockbusters alike. Even though there are plenty of smart TVs on the market boasting color and image enhancers, we were impressed with Samsung's CU7000 enough to rank it as the best mid-range option in our article for the best 60-inch TVs to upgrade to.
Premium sound design elevates the home theater experience
Image quality will be a deciding factor for movie buffs looking to purchase a new television for their home theater. However, image is but one part of what goes into a movie. Some movie lovers might even argue that sound is just as important, and home theater enthusiasts know a solid sound system is a vital element in their private screening room.
Unfortunately, sound systems can be a pricey addition that even some hardcore cinéastes cannot afford. You may not necessarily need a high-end sound system to complete your home theater, however, as many newer televisions come fit with solid speakers and audio features. Yes, Samsung's CU7000 is one of them, with the UHD television also boasting the company's OTS Lite audio technology.
OTS stands for Object Tracking Sound and claims to deliver 3D surround sound by tracking audio elements as they move across the screen. The TV itself boasts a pair of speakers positioned at the bottom of the screen, but the OTS Lite effect is also designed to emulate virtual speakers at the top to ensure the projected sound should fill any home theater. While Samsung also recommends pairing an OTS Lite sound system with a sound bar, with the CU7000, you should still be okay without one.