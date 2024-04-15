3 Features On Samsung's CU7000 TV For Movie Buffs

If price is a primary concern when you're shopping for a new television, you can get your hands on a 55-inch Samsung CU7000 for just under $400 direct from Samsung. Prices for the television go up from there in terms of size, with sizes of the CU7000 topping out at a massive 86 inches. Even with a palatable price tag, movie buffs might be interested to know the CU7000 still comes with Samsung's Crystal UHD 4K Processor.

For movie lovers who appreciate physical media, that processor allows you to enjoy all the Blu-Ray restorations and special SteelBook editions you've collected in 4K, so the picture of your favorite movies is as vivid as originally intended. The same is true if you prefer to buy, rent, or stream digital versions of your favorite movies.

Even if the physical and digital copies of those flicks are not presented in 4K, the Crystal UHD processor will automatically upscale them, and it will do the same for your favorite broadcast TV shows, too. So, if 4k madness is your thing on movie night, the CU7000 might be a good fit for you and yours.