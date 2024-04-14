Who Makes CLX Motorcycles And Are They Any Good?

The 700CL-X Sport boasts a more affordable price tag of $7,399 — the second most expensive model offered by CFMoto. For comparison, the most expensive motorcycles from every major brand feature models that range between $19,000 and $52,000. On the one hand, you can understand the low price point, since the company is working to build its reputation with American riders. However, given the features and performance, the meager asking price might give buyers pause.

While informative, the LCD instrument cluster is basic and small compared to the gauge display on a Kawasaki Ninja Z650, for example. The Z650 includes a larger TFT screen, more colors, and smartphone connectivity options, although it starts considerably higher at a base price of $8,149. The instrument screen is just one example of the 700CL-X Sport lacking some of its Japanese competitors' fancier bells and whistles.

This bike appears to have escaped the regional stereotype regarding performance and ride by offering a capable engine, quality build, and premium components. With two ride presets, ECO and Sport, you can choose when to throttle the peppy parallel twin engine and when to conserve fuel. While some may take issue with the cable-operated transmission featuring a slipper clutch instead of the typical hydraulic variant, those who have tested it claim the operation is smooth and new-rider friendly.

The 700CL-X Sport is a fine option for newcomers and could eventually find itself among the best motorcycles for first-time owners.