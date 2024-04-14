Who Makes CLX Motorcycles And Are They Any Good?
Take one look at the eye-catching 700CL-X Sport motorcycle, and you might wonder how you're just finding out about it. With a 693cc liquid-cooled parallel twin engine offering a hearty 74 hp and 50.2-lb-ft of torque, this bike is comparable engine-wise with a Kawasaki Ninja Z650, if you know the difference between a V-twin and a parallel-twin motorcycle engine. The 700CL-X also comes equipped with Brembo brakes, a KYB suspension, and attractive styling. So, why are riding enthusiasts just discovering this model now, and what company manufactures the 700CL-X?
The company behind the 700CL-X is CFMoto, which has made a name for itself in the ATV, Side x Side, and engine markets. One of the challenges this company faces regarding motorcycles is that it's located in Hangzhou, China, but the U.S. division, CFMoto USA, which is based in the "land of 10,000 lakes" (Minnesota), is working to change the negative stereotypes around Chinese-made motorcycles. In fact, since 2022, CFMoto has released 10 different models to American riders that are meant to offer features similar to their competitors but at a much lower price point.
New to the U.S., not the world
One of the ongoing hurdles when launching a new motorcycle is refinement. Perhaps the bike wasn't tuned just right, or customer feedback indicates lackluster performance in certain areas. Regardless, the first iteration will be imperfect; therefore, good manufacturers continue to tweak, adjust, and rework their designs for continual improvement.
Fortunately, while new to the U.S. market, CFMoto motorcycles have been available overseas for some time and have had time to develop. For this reason, those Stateside who have had the opportunity to test models like the 700CL-X Sport admit that these bikes feel more polished as if the company has already taken steps to further enhance its models. While it faces an uphill battle, CFMoto looks to be genuinely trying to flip the traditional script on Chinese-made motorcycles. Recent sales data suggests the company is succeeding with a worldwide 22% sales jump in 2023, according to Motorcycles Data.
700CL-X Sport: pros and cons
The 700CL-X Sport boasts a more affordable price tag of $7,399 — the second most expensive model offered by CFMoto. For comparison, the most expensive motorcycles from every major brand feature models that range between $19,000 and $52,000. On the one hand, you can understand the low price point, since the company is working to build its reputation with American riders. However, given the features and performance, the meager asking price might give buyers pause.
While informative, the LCD instrument cluster is basic and small compared to the gauge display on a Kawasaki Ninja Z650, for example. The Z650 includes a larger TFT screen, more colors, and smartphone connectivity options, although it starts considerably higher at a base price of $8,149. The instrument screen is just one example of the 700CL-X Sport lacking some of its Japanese competitors' fancier bells and whistles.
This bike appears to have escaped the regional stereotype regarding performance and ride by offering a capable engine, quality build, and premium components. With two ride presets, ECO and Sport, you can choose when to throttle the peppy parallel twin engine and when to conserve fuel. While some may take issue with the cable-operated transmission featuring a slipper clutch instead of the typical hydraulic variant, those who have tested it claim the operation is smooth and new-rider friendly.
The 700CL-X Sport is a fine option for newcomers and could eventually find itself among the best motorcycles for first-time owners.