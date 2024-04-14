Is it safe to disable Android System Intelligence?

ASI is a machine learning-based app integrated into the Android operating system to provide more personalization and automation based on how you interact with your phone. Given its rather vague-sounding name, it can be hard to tell what ASI does and how much it affects the functioning of your device. But the fact is that ASI's suite of features greatly increases your smartphone's capabilities. For instance, if you've ever noticed automatically generated Live Captions or live text translations while watching media, that happens because of ASI. This core system app is also responsible for keeping your phone screen turned on while you look at it and auto-rotating your device based on how you hold it.

Other things ASI contributes to are making it easier to copy and paste text between apps, displaying action buttons in notifications, helping you find apps quicker, recognizing the music playing around you, and supporting voice typing. These are just some of the many capabilities of ASI. While some devices may support additional features, others may have more limited smart capabilities, but the underlying fact remains that ASI can make your device more intuitive and responsive to your needs.

Although ASI does not have direct access to the internet, your Android's Private Compute Services provides it with a bridge to receive constant updates while keeping all your data secure. That is why, unlike other apps, you've likely never had to install updates for ASI through the Play Store.