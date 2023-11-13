Here's How Android System Intelligence Really Works
Your Android phone comes pre-installed with several apps. If you have a phone that runs stock Android, like a Google Pixel, these will mostly consist of Google's own apps, such as Gmail, Google Drive, Google Photos, Google Docs, and more. Other brand smartphones such as Samsung and OnePlus run a custom user interface on top of Android and include some of their own apps. Depending on the smartphone you have, you might even have tons of third-party apps pre-installed, although you should probably uninstall bloatware on your Android phone.
Apart from these apps, every Android phone also includes a range of system apps such as Android System WebView and Google Play Services. These apps aren't visible in your app drawer or home screen, but you can view them in your phone's Settings app, and they might occasionally send you notifications requesting access for various permissions.
Android System Intelligence is another app you may have noticed when you examine battery usage or storage on your Android smartphone. Given that it's not immediately clear what the app does by its name alone, you might be wondering if you really need it on your phone. The fact is that Android System Intelligence enables various smart features on your phone, and greatly improves the overall Android user experience.
What is Android System Intelligence?
Android System Intelligence (formerly known as Device Personalization Services) enables localized personalization services on your smartphone. It uses machine learning to identify your preferences and then make smart suggestions. For example, Android System Intelligence can display Live Captions for media on your phone, display Smart Replies for messages, or even suggest apps in the launcher based on your usage.
Android System Intelligence is a component of Private Compute Core. This is a secure environment that is partitioned from the rest of your phone's operating system and apps. As a result, any data processed for Android System Intelligence is not shared with other apps, unless you allow it. For example, Smart Replies will not be shared with the Messages app or your keyboard unless you tap on a suggested reply.
When Android System Intelligence needs network access, such as to download updated machine learning models, Private Compute Core creates a secure pathway to the cloud and removes all of your identifying data.
Features enabled by Android System Intelligence
Android System Intelligence includes a long list of features, but their availability varies by device. Here are some of the smart features enabled by the app:
-
App predictions in the launcher: Suggests the app you may be looking for.
-
Assistant Voice Typing: Lets you dictate text on Gboard using Google Assistant.
-
Boarding pass with a screenshot: Automatically adds a boarding pass to Google Pay when you take a screenshot.
-
Live Caption: Automatically captions speech for media playing on your device.
-
Live Translate: Translates conversations and videos in real-time.
-
Notification Management: Adds an action button to a notification. For example, displays an option to add a contact.
-
Now Playing: Automatically recognizes music playing around you and displays it on your lock screen.
-
Screen Attention: Keeps the screen on while you're looking at it.
-
Smart Autorotate: Detects your device orientation and rotates your Android phone screen accordingly.
-
Smart Text Selection: Lets you select text and perform specific actions. For example, pressing and holding an address lets you look up Google Maps directions.
Some of these features, such as Now Playing and Live Captions on video calls, are restricted to Google Pixel devices. Others may require your device to be updated to a newer version of Android.
Should you disable Android System Intelligence?
Android System Intelligence isn't an essential feature for your Android phone. By disabling it, you'll still be able to make calls, send texts, browse the web, and download apps. However, it will remove many of the smart and personalized features from your Android phone.
If you want the best experience possible out of your Android phone, it's advisable to keep Android System Intelligence enabled. If not, you only have the option to disable it, since system apps can't be uninstalled. Here's how to do this:
-
Open the Settings app on your Android phone.
-
Tap Apps.
-
Tap App Management or See all apps.
-
Select Android System Intelligence.
-
Tap Disable.
-
Tap Disable App on the pop-up.
If you want to clear the data collected by Android System Intelligence, follow these steps:
-
Open Settings
-
Tap Privacy.
-
Tap Android System Intelligence.
-
Tap Clear data.
The method to disable or clear data for Android System Intelligence can vary depending on which Android phone you have, so if you can't locate the options, search for 'Android System Intelligence' in the Settings app and then follow the instructions above.
Once disabled, Android System Intelligence can be enabled at any time by selecting the app in settings and tapping Enable. You can also change app permissions on your Android phone. To do this, open the app settings, tap Permissions, and select a permission. On the next screen, tap Don't allow or Ask every time. The latter will send you a request every time Android System Intelligence requires access to a permission.