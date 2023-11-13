Here's How Android System Intelligence Really Works

Your Android phone comes pre-installed with several apps. If you have a phone that runs stock Android, like a Google Pixel, these will mostly consist of Google's own apps, such as Gmail, Google Drive, Google Photos, Google Docs, and more. Other brand smartphones such as Samsung and OnePlus run a custom user interface on top of Android and include some of their own apps. Depending on the smartphone you have, you might even have tons of third-party apps pre-installed, although you should probably uninstall bloatware on your Android phone.

Apart from these apps, every Android phone also includes a range of system apps such as Android System WebView and Google Play Services. These apps aren't visible in your app drawer or home screen, but you can view them in your phone's Settings app, and they might occasionally send you notifications requesting access for various permissions.

Android System Intelligence is another app you may have noticed when you examine battery usage or storage on your Android smartphone. Given that it's not immediately clear what the app does by its name alone, you might be wondering if you really need it on your phone. The fact is that Android System Intelligence enables various smart features on your phone, and greatly improves the overall Android user experience.