How To Name/Rename A Dropped Pin On iPhone

Marking important locations on a map is essential to anyone who regularly uses navigation apps. It makes it easier to determine travel distances between places so that you can allot enough time to prepare to leave and get where you need to go. You may also need to share your location with others on your iPhone or tell them where you want to meet up.

Apple's own Maps app offers a slew of game-changing features, including the ability to drop and share pins with fellow travelers as well as keep track of most frequented destinations. The process of marking a spot on Apple Maps with a pin using an iPhone is pretty straightforward — just launch the app, use your fingers to place your desired map section onscreen, and long-press on the spot you want to drop a pin on. This should pull up important details associated with the pin, such as its address and how long it should take you to get there from your current location. In addition, there are also other things you can do to the Apple Maps pin you just dropped, including adding your own label to it.

To give dropped pins their monikers on Apple Maps, you'd first need to add them to your Favorites list or a Guide. The former is explanatory and is essentially a section where you can review all the places you travel to the most. Meanwhile, a Guide is a collection of various Apple Maps locations that you and a group of fellow iPhone users plan to go to on a trip — this is designed so you can make a list of places everyone is interested in visiting, figure out a more organized itinerary, and pass along your travel plans with other members of your party.