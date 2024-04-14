What To Know About T-Mobile REVVL Brand Phones
Every few years, it can seem like your phone is getting old and slow, and so you're faced with one of life's more annoying questions: Which one do you buy for an upgrade? Samsung, Google, and Apple are among the most popular smartphone makers out there, with brands like Motorola, OnePlus, and Nokia offering slightly cheaper and higher-than-middling alternatives. If you're looking into T-Mobile plans, though, you may have noticed a very inexpensive brand tucked among the big players.
T-Mobile's REVVL phones offer subscribers 5G smartphones that are unexpectedly affordable. Priced as low as $200, REVVL seems like it may be too good to be true. Before dismissing it completely, though, you should know the ins and outs of this relatively unknown brand. We can learn a lot from looking at its specs when compared to other, more well-known phones. And online reviews can help us judge these devices as well.
Here are some details to help you make a more informed decision when shopping for a new low-cost phone as a T-Mobile customer.
Who manufactures REVVL brand phones?
T-Mobile debuted its lower-priced REVVL smartphones in 2017, marking the first time the network provider sold a branded smartphone. Just because T-Mobile slaps its logo on the REVVL brand though, doesn't mean it actually makes these devices.
Tracking down the manufacturer for T-Mobile's REVVL phones was a little tricky, specifically because T-Mobile doesn't outright say its devices are rebrands. Though the REVVL models are labeled under T-Mobile, Android Police reported that the phones are actually made by TCL.
As a bit of further evidence that T-Mobile's REVVL phones are rebranded TCL's, Mint Mobile once sold REVVL phones branded as made by TCL. Other phone review publications, such as Reviews.org, have also marked the REVVL as made by TCL. That doesn't necessarily mean the phones are bad, but it is important to know which company made the device you're considering buying, particularly when compared to well-known companies like Samsung, Google, or Apple.
Do REVVL phones review well?
If you've never held a REVVL phone before and are completely new to the brand, you'll need to consider the opinions of others.
The REVVL 6x Pro 5G, the more expensive of the two models at $230, has 33 reviews on T-Mobile's site, with an average rating under 3 stars. Among those reviews, about half are one star. There's not just one issue people seemed to have with the phone, either. One user commented how their hotspot tether turned off randomly after updating the phone's software, while another noted the phone's keyboard would glitch when plugged into any charger.
Though some user ratings are low, T-Mobile's REVVL 6x phones faired better with professional reviewers. ZDNet praised the REVVL 6x Pro for its affordability, cell reception, RAM and storage. TechWeLike was also kind to the phone, calling it "more than mid-range" and scoring its camera, build, display, and performance an 8 out of 10. Android Police, an outlet specializing in Android-based devices and phones, liked the REVVL 6x Pro and said T-Mobile's device was "setting a high bar for budget phones."
Among the only professional reviews that seemed to agree with unhappy users was Android Central. The outlet was not pleased with the design, nor what it said was a poor camera, and subpar audio.
Measuring the value of REVVL phones
While REVVL phones can be free through T-Mobile and are inexpensive at full price, it's still not the only phone available. In fact, it's not even the only budget-friendly phone you can snag with a new T-Mobile plan.
Along with REVVL phones, there are several sub-$300 options available through T-Mobile, including the Samsung Galaxy A15 5G, Nokia's G310 5G, and the Motorola Moto G 5G. When compared to REVVL base 6x model, these low-cost phones appear to be more compelling options.
The weakest of the bunch, the Samsung Galaxy A15, doesn't offer as good a processor as Revvl 6x's MediaTek Dimensity 700, meaning some apps may run slower. But the Galaxy A15 has a higher resolution display, nearly double the talk time, and a higher-quality camera system. Those differences arguably justify Samsung's $228 price tag.
At even lower prices, the $168 G310 and $198 Moto G offer about the same capabilities as the REVVL 6x. The G310 has a lower quality screen, while the Moto G has only half the memory, but both phones have better aggregate reviews than the REVVL6x. The G310 and Moto G have three stars aggregate, whereas the REVVL 6x and REVVL 6x Pro fall short.
While the REVVL 6x and the REVVL 6x Pro are a good value, they may be tough to justify the lesser-known store-brand device when well-known brands offer near identical or slightly better alternatives at similar price tags.
Is T-Mobile's phone worth buying?
With the A15, G310, and Moto G available via T-Mobile, the REVVL 6x series can sound less appealing. The negative user reviews aren't completely negated by positive professional reviews, especially when those professional reviews still warn of poor camera quality and the device being limited to T-Mobile's network.
When shopping for a budget-friendly phone, everything comes down to price before performance. You may skip the REVVL if low-cost options from well-known brands are available. Remember, as well, that T-Moble may be willing to give you a much better flagship phone if you agree to stick with the company for a couple years.
If you're interested in a higher-end phone, you do have to qualify based on T-Mobile's terms. After a credit check, T-Mobile determines if your eligibility, or if the REVVL is the only free phone you qualify for.
If you're offered a free Google, Samsung, or Apple flagship phone for free or at a low monthly cost, that may be a better option. However, even then, you need to consider the price. When T-Mobile gives you a free phone, you're actually signing up to keep with the company for a certain number of months. If you cancel before the terms of the contract, you'll likely have to pay the prorated cost of the phone. So, you'll have to decide if the lower price is worth the technical concessions of a budget-friendly phone.