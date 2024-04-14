What To Know About T-Mobile REVVL Brand Phones

Every few years, it can seem like your phone is getting old and slow, and so you're faced with one of life's more annoying questions: Which one do you buy for an upgrade? Samsung, Google, and Apple are among the most popular smartphone makers out there, with brands like Motorola, OnePlus, and Nokia offering slightly cheaper and higher-than-middling alternatives. If you're looking into T-Mobile plans, though, you may have noticed a very inexpensive brand tucked among the big players.

T-Mobile's REVVL phones offer subscribers 5G smartphones that are unexpectedly affordable. Priced as low as $200, REVVL seems like it may be too good to be true. Before dismissing it completely, though, you should know the ins and outs of this relatively unknown brand. We can learn a lot from looking at its specs when compared to other, more well-known phones. And online reviews can help us judge these devices as well.

Here are some details to help you make a more informed decision when shopping for a new low-cost phone as a T-Mobile customer.