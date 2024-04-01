What You're Actually Signing Up For When T-Mobile Gives You A Free Phone

Let's face it: while getting a shiny new phone is great, figuring out which carrier works best for you is a massive headache. And once that's out of the way, picking the right plan is its own nightmare. Companies like T-Mobile offer Go5G Plus with promises of "phone freedom" and other options that include a free phone, but what are you actually signing up for?

Surprising no one, "free" phones from any carrier aren't actually free, and T-Mobile is no different. The provider markets a free smartphone with no down payment when you add a new line, which, of course, you can pair with T-Mobile Magenta, Magenta MAX, or any of their other plans. The cost of that phone will still be on your monthly bill, but to offset it, T-Mobile gives you monthly credits equal to the price. This allows them to market the phone as "free," but it isn't really. Carriers no longer require you to sign a two-year contract for a similar deal, but the monthly credits you receive from T-Mobile coincidentally last 24 months (or two years).

If you stay with T-Mobile for 24 months, you will technically get the phone for free (outside initially paying the sales tax on the device). However, if you decide to switch carriers before your 24 months are up, though, T-Mobile won't forget about the amount left, forcing you to pay the remaining cost on your "free" phone.