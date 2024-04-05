Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G Review: Decent Budget Phone With A Few Important Wins

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G provides a glimpse at smartphone innovation outside the dominant players in domestic Android phones. We often get glimpses of high-end phones from Xiaomi, Huawei, and Honor (like the Honor Magic 6 Pro, another recent release not headed to the U.S.), but less so of the more budget offerings from companies like Shenzhen-based Tecno Mobile.

While Tecno's slate of Android phones includes more budget models, the Pova 6 Pro 5G aims higher, with better components, a stylish design, and a more capable camera than most of its same-branded predecessors. While the Pova 6 Pro 5G appears to stand atop Tecno's line-up, the phone is described as "mid-range."

In my time evaluating the Pova 6 Pro 5G (provided by Tecno for this review) I was pleasantly surprised by the experience. It has a compelling design that punches far above its weight class and has features I wouldn't expect in a phone at the Pova's target price. But I also found the phone makes a few compromises, despite packing a lot of fine features into a capable package.