All About The Ford Model T Truck Variant

When you think of classic, trend-setting vehicles, the grand-daddy of them all is, of course, the original Ford Model T. While this lovely piece of 1908 technology wasn't the first automobile ever created, it was one of the first mass-produced models, which went a long way toward popularizing and commercializing car ownership. Since automobiles as a concept were still very simple at the turn of the 1900s, the idea of any kind of modification or variant on the Model T seems kind of silly on paper. In actuality, though, the Model T was, in addition to being the first mass-produced car, the first car to receive its own model variant.

In 1917, nearly a decade after the Model T first rolled off the lot and into our hearts, a simple-yet-distinctive modification to the vehicle began to appear on the streets. It was like a Model T, but with a larger, heartier body, well-suited for hauling cargo. This vehicle was the Ford Model TT, named because the second "T" stands for "truck."