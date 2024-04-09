All About The Ford Model T Truck Variant
When you think of classic, trend-setting vehicles, the grand-daddy of them all is, of course, the original Ford Model T. While this lovely piece of 1908 technology wasn't the first automobile ever created, it was one of the first mass-produced models, which went a long way toward popularizing and commercializing car ownership. Since automobiles as a concept were still very simple at the turn of the 1900s, the idea of any kind of modification or variant on the Model T seems kind of silly on paper. In actuality, though, the Model T was, in addition to being the first mass-produced car, the first car to receive its own model variant.
In 1917, nearly a decade after the Model T first rolled off the lot and into our hearts, a simple-yet-distinctive modification to the vehicle began to appear on the streets. It was like a Model T, but with a larger, heartier body, well-suited for hauling cargo. This vehicle was the Ford Model TT, named because the second "T" stands for "truck."
Built from composite parts
The Ford Model TT was a prototypical pickup truck, built from the same chassis as the regular Model T. The obvious difference is that the rear of the chassis had been lengthened and strengthened, allowing owners to attach a cargo container and haul it around. To accommodate the additional size and weight, a lower gear ratio was added to the Model T's classic 4-stroke 20 HP engine, which would allow the vehicle to safely haul large loads under its own power. Since it was heavier, the Model TT could only do around 22 mph versus the roughly 35 mph most regular cars were doing at the time, but the sturdier body made it better at handling rough, uneven terrain.
Interestingly, the Model TT wasn't originally sold as a complete vehicle. Rather, Ford would only sell a bundle kit of the standard Model T chassis and engine for $600, allowing owners to either build their own truck cabs from scratch or hire a mechanic to take care of it for them. This piecemeal sale format remained until 1920, when Ford started offering pre-built truck cabs for an extra fee, and again in 1924 when complete Model TTs entered regular sale.
A short, quiet success
The Model TT didn't make as big of a splash as the original Model T did, with production of the relevant parts only lasting until 1927. Even so, the little truck did quite well for itself. Around 1.3 million Model TTs had been sold by 1928, with the vehicle finding its niches amongst farmers in need of convenient conveyance, firefighters looking for beefy vehicles to haul their gear, and city services like sanitation workers in need of dump trucks.
As Ford and the automotive industry at large started moving on to bigger and better things, such as the Model A and Model B pickup trucks, the Model TT enjoyed a quiet retirement. These days, there are actually quite a few Model TT trucks still in circulation, and in decent condition. Most of these trucks are in the possession of collectors and transportation museums, with several of these museums undertaking extensive efforts to restore and maintain them for historical accuracy.