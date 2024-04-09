Underwater Chainsaws: What They're Used For (And Why They Cost So Much)

There's a tool for every job. If you're looking to change your car's coolant, try one of the most underrated tools at Advance Auto Parts, the coolant funnel. If you need to clear lint out of your clothes dryer's vent, try a dryer-vent cleaning kit. And when you're ready to replace the pilings on your dock, you'll need an underwater chainsaw.

Underwater chainsaws are also called "aquatic chainsaws." As you probably expect, they work even when entirely submerged in water. But although aquatic chainsaws might sound exceedingly specialized, they can be used for a wide variety of tasks. After all, a chainsaw that works under the water typically works above water, as well.

Two major qualities separate underwater chainsaws from regular chainsaws. While the chainsaws most folks are familiar with are pneumatic (gas-powered) and electric, combustion and electricity don't work well underwater. Underwater chainsaws, on the other hand, are almost entirely hydraulic. That means they use compressed air to spin their chain instead. The other major quality that differentiates aquatic chainsaws from standard chainsaws is the price tag. You can score an affordable chainsaw for about 100 bucks, such as this electric one from Black+Decker. And by following some maintenance tricks and tips, that cheap chainsaw should last you many years — as long as you use it above the waterline.

However, aquatic chainsaws can cost quite a bit more. For example, this option from Stanley is over $1,800, and that's before you factor in the costs of replacement chains, hose whips, couplers, and the air compressor. So why are hydraulic underwater chainsaws so expensive? First, consider what this tool really is.