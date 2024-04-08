Is Making Your Own Solar Panels Worth It?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In the never-ending quest for renewable energy, solar panels have become one of the bedrock implements for supplementing your home's electrical supply. Even when it's out of sight, the sun shines night and day somewhere, and if you've got a panel pointed at that big ol' lightbulb, you can get a healthy amount of juice flowing.

However, getting high-grade solar panels installed on your home can be a bit of an unpleasant production, not to mention expensive. Everything needs to be bolted to your roof or otherwise placed in an advantageous spot in your yard and angled to an optimal degree to capture the sun's rays. If you don't have the cash to have all of this done professionally, does that mean you just can't have solar power at all? Not necessarily — it is possible to make your own solar panels with some easy-to-source components and a bit of elbow grease. How exactly can you do such a thing, and more importantly, is creating something like a solar panel yourself safe and worthwhile?