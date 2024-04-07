How Much T-Mobile's 55+ Plans Cost (And What You Need To Do To Get One)

Figuring out a phone plan can sometimes be a hassle due to the sheer volume of options out there. What benefits do you want, if any? What's your budget? How much will two lines set you back? And this is just for looking at plans from one company — it can get even more overwhelming if you're shopping around at different carriers. Like many businesses, several cell carriers also offer plans for "seniors" that are 55 and older. T-Mobile is no exception, though it does allege that its 55+ services are more affordable than similar options from its competitors (specifically AT&T and Verizon). So whether you're looking for a new carrier or want to try and save some money on your current T-Mobile bill — provided if you're old enough, or are shopping around for someone who is — it might be worth looking at some of these discounted rates and plans.

As always, it's important to pay attention to what each plan offers and think about how it relates to the way you (or the account user) intend to use the connected phone. For example, it's probably not worth the added cost of higher video streaming quality if you don't expect to stream videos, but if you know you're going to tether devices to the phone a lot it might be worth paying extra for 50 GB worth of high-speed tethering every month.