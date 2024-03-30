How Much Does 2 Lines With T-Mobile Cost? What To Know Before Switching Plans

So, you're looking to add a second line to your T-Mobile plan? Maybe you just picked up a new Android smartphone with an amazing display, and now you need service for it. Adding a new line to your account is as easy as making a phone call or following a quick process via the T-Mobile app. However, before you start making changes, you're likely curious as to what a new line will cost you. After all, what if you want to shop around and see if you can get a better deal at Verizon or AT&T, or try your luck at a prepaid service like Mint Mobile, right?

Of course, it's a given that your monthly bill will increase with a new phone. Before you start to get too concerned with the added cost, it's worth noting that plan increments aren't priced at double the original rate. Let's say you have the $90 Go5G Plus plan for one phone. Adding a second phone won't double the cost to $180. That's not to say there won't be an increase, it's just not double the price of a single-phone plan.

Before you officially make the switch to a new two-line T-Mobile plan, whether you're a current customer or new, let's do a quick roundabout breakdown of what you may spend.

All of the prices listed below are with autopay enabled. If you don't want to enable autopay, add $10 to the listed price, including for any Verizon plans referenced (for comparison purposes).