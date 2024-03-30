How Much Does 2 Lines With T-Mobile Cost? What To Know Before Switching Plans
So, you're looking to add a second line to your T-Mobile plan? Maybe you just picked up a new Android smartphone with an amazing display, and now you need service for it. Adding a new line to your account is as easy as making a phone call or following a quick process via the T-Mobile app. However, before you start making changes, you're likely curious as to what a new line will cost you. After all, what if you want to shop around and see if you can get a better deal at Verizon or AT&T, or try your luck at a prepaid service like Mint Mobile, right?
Of course, it's a given that your monthly bill will increase with a new phone. Before you start to get too concerned with the added cost, it's worth noting that plan increments aren't priced at double the original rate. Let's say you have the $90 Go5G Plus plan for one phone. Adding a second phone won't double the cost to $180. That's not to say there won't be an increase, it's just not double the price of a single-phone plan.
Before you officially make the switch to a new two-line T-Mobile plan, whether you're a current customer or new, let's do a quick roundabout breakdown of what you may spend.
All of the prices listed below are with autopay enabled. If you don't want to enable autopay, add $10 to the listed price, including for any Verizon plans referenced (for comparison purposes).
What's the cheapest T-Mobile 2-line plan?
When you're considering switching plans, the first thing you likely look for is the most affordable or cheapest plan. Considering your bill is guaranteed to increase when you add that second line, it's a good way to offset the cost a little. As of February 2024, the Essentials Saver is the most budget-friendly of T-Mobile's seven available plans.
If neither of the phones on your account will get much use, you're probably safe going for the Essentials Saver option, which is $80 per month with autopay compared to the one-line plan of $55 per month. This low-cost option is as basic as you get while still making great use of T-Mobile's network. Essentials Saver comes with 50GB of Premium Data and unlimited 5G and 4G LTE network access for basic talk, text, and data. In this case, Premium Data is prioritized over frequent users to give a better browsing or streaming experience.
The most similar plan on Verizon is the Unlimited Welcome option, which is $65 per month for unlimited 5G and 4G LTE talk, text, and data. However, you sacrifice premium data.
There is an Essentials option, as well, which comes with everything the Essentials Saver plan comes with. However, for two lines, Essentials Saver is the cheaper of the two.
What will a 2-line plan cost me at T-Mobile?
If the Essentials Saver plan doesn't work for your needs, you still have options. The next tier is T-Mobile's Magenta mobile plan. For $120 per month, your premium data is increased to 100GB, you can stream up to 4K UHD video, you have 5GB of mobile hotspot data, and you get a Netflix Standard subscription. The next tier, the Go5G plan, is $130 for two lines, which benefit from 100GB premium data, six months of AppleTV+, a Netflix Standard subscription, and a 10GB boost in mobile hotspot data, bringing the total to 15GB.
Another $10 increase every month brings you to the Magenta MAX plan. With this upgraded Magenta phone plan, your premium data is unlimited, you have 40GB of hotspot data, and you'll have no issue streaming 4K video. For the $150 Go5G Plus option, your AppleTV+ is upgraded to a full subscription, you still get Netflix Standard, and your hotspot data gets a sizable boost to 50GB.
Finally, the most expensive option, Go5G Next, is nearly identical to Go5G Plus. The biggest difference is that, on top of AppleTV+ and Netflix Standard, you also receive a full subscription to Hulu (with ads).
If you're a first responder, aged 55 and older, a veteran, or an active military member, you're eligible for a discount on all plans except the two Essentials plans. For example, a discounted Go5G plan for a first responder and military personnel will cost $90 (or $80 for 55-and-older users).
Does T-Mobile have prepaid plans for 2 lines?
Not everyone needs a monthly phone plan, and with how costly they are, it may be more beneficial to pursue a prepaid plan. But does looking at prepaid options help at all when you need two lines? Yes, it does, because along with its monthly two-line plans, T-Mobile also offers prepaid two-line plans.
There are three tiers of prepaid options for two phones, starting with a $70 10GB option that includes 10GB of 5G data, 10GB of mobile hotspot data, and unlimited talk and text. For $80, your line gets unlimited 5G data, unlimited mobile hotspot data, and unlimited talk and text. Spend another $10 per month to upgrade to the highest tier, Unlimited Plus, and have the option to share 10GB data with other devices.
Prepaid plans aren't barebones, either. Each prepaid option comes with added features like caller ID, spam-blocking, Music Unlimited, and access to T-Mobile Tuesdays (also called T-Life), where users get access to exclusive deals,