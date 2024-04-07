The Pros And Cons Of Owning Toyota's $13,000 Pickup Truck

Japanese auto giant Toyota unveiled the Hilux Champ in Thailand as a sub-$13,000 pickup truck. Based on the IMV 0 Concept, the Hilux Champ is like a breath of fresh air in a market where new pickup truck prices have skyrocketed to about $60,000. You can buy cheap pickup trucks for under $30,000, but none comes close to the Hilux Champ's 459,000 Thai Baht base price, or about $13,000 in Uncle Sam's currency.

Toyota went the extra mile to make the Hilux Champ affordable. Unlike popular midsize trucks from GM, Ford, or Ram, the Hilux Champ is as bare as a five-figure New York apartment to reflect its commercial roots. On the corporate side, the automaker applied its highly efficient Toyota Production System from the ground up, including tier 2 and tier 3 suppliers, to optimize production costs.

Moreover, the Hilux Champ arrives at dealerships in a 70% complete production state, with the remaining 30% for the customer to figure out via custom-fit parts and accessories. It would take short of a miracle for Toyota to sell the Hilux Champ in the United States without hiking its sub-$13,000 ASEAN-based price tag. Still, it's not hard to determine the pros and cons of owning one of the coolest (and most affordable) commercial pickups for sale today.