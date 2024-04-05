Ford Mustang Resale Value: Is It Worth The Investment?
Perhaps you've heard that cars lose value as soon as they leave the lot, and while that's true, some cars hold their value better than others. This is important for people considering trading in their car years later, and the value varies greatly by vehicle. In the case of the iconic Ford Mustang, you're getting a car that holds its value much better than many others on the market. Don't be fooled, however; the car does lose thousands of dollars in value each year, albeit at a much slower rate than some of its competitors.
According to a November 2023 study by iSeeCars, the Mustang sees an average depreciation of 24.5% over five years — which would boil down to about $10,000 off its MSRP. That puts it just outside of the top 10 in the study, but it shows the Mustang is still a valuable vehicle even a half-decade after you purchase it. Of course, numerous factors come into play as well, including mileage and the condition.
What is your Mustang worth?
A cursory look at used Mustangs shows the car holds its value well. Using the search tool on the Edmunds website lets you narrow down all of the used cars in your area to see what they're going for because it will vary from place to place. For the most part, anything manufactured within the past five years of the most recent model year still typically costs over $20,000, assuming normal mileage and wear and tear. Skipping maintenance and ignoring warning lights are steps toward making your car lose value, and the Mustang is no exception.
You can even find Mustangs a decade old that still cost more than $10,000 to pick up — even if they've been involved in an accident. Couple this with the study, and the Ford Mustang seemingly holds its value well. Some outliers help older Mustangs remain expensive today thanks to their powerful engines and trim rarity, but that's not the case for your normal Mustang, mind you.
Ford also has an electric Mustang, and a similar story is told there. The Mustang Mach-E has only been available since 2021, so there hasn't been a lengthy depreciation period just yet. However, it'll still cost prospective buyers around $30,000 to pick one up on the used market for the oldest model. The iSeeCars study shows EVs in particular lost almost 50% of their value over five years, so the Mach-E looks impressive and may be an exception to the rule.