Ford Mustang Resale Value: Is It Worth The Investment?

A cursory look at used Mustangs shows the car holds its value well. Using the search tool on the Edmunds website lets you narrow down all of the used cars in your area to see what they're going for because it will vary from place to place. For the most part, anything manufactured within the past five years of the most recent model year still typically costs over $20,000, assuming normal mileage and wear and tear. Skipping maintenance and ignoring warning lights are steps toward making your car lose value, and the Mustang is no exception.

You can even find Mustangs a decade old that still cost more than $10,000 to pick up — even if they've been involved in an accident. Couple this with the study, and the Ford Mustang seemingly holds its value well. Some outliers help older Mustangs remain expensive today thanks to their powerful engines and trim rarity, but that's not the case for your normal Mustang, mind you.

Ford also has an electric Mustang, and a similar story is told there. The Mustang Mach-E has only been available since 2021, so there hasn't been a lengthy depreciation period just yet. However, it'll still cost prospective buyers around $30,000 to pick one up on the used market for the oldest model. The iSeeCars study shows EVs in particular lost almost 50% of their value over five years, so the Mach-E looks impressive and may be an exception to the rule.