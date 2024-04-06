How To Use PayPal And Venmo With iPhone Tap To Pay

The way many businesses take payment from customers has changed dramatically over the past few years. In the past, businesses could choose to accept cash, or would have to install a specialized payment terminal to receive credit card payments. Today, there are many more options. Businesses are increasingly able to use payment terminal apps on a smartphone or tablet to collect payment for their services. There are a number of digital payment services businesses use, but two of the biggest are PayPal and its subsidiary app Venmo. Both are designed to make the transfer and collection of payments rather simple, and they have been instrumental in expanding how money moves around the internet and the real world.

One way these technologies have expanded is through contactless tap to pay, which allows businesses to collect payments using digital wallet technology such as Apple Pay that are built into our phones and tablets. Here's how to collect wireless payments using tap to pay for your business.