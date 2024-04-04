How To Set Up Google Assistant On Your iPhone Or iPad

Most smartphones these days all have the capability to be controlled by voice commands, thanks to virtual assistance software. This perk is essential when you can't physically handle or look at your mobile device to look up information on the Internet or access certain apps. It can optimize not just the way you use your gadget, but how you go about your day-to-day tasks.

If you own an iPhone or iPad, you should already be familiar with Siri, Apple's default virtual assistant. The app has gone through significant upgrades over the years, making it the ultimate guide it is now for Apple users. However, if you're curious to try out a different platform, an option worth looking into is Google Assistant, Android's own smart assistant.

Setting up the third-party app on an iPhone or iPad is incredibly easy. However, because Apple wants you to use Siri as your main virtual assistant, opting to use Google Assistant will require accepting some limitations to its overall performance.