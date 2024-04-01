Why Does Facebook Keep Saying Session Expired?

If you have been facing the session expired error, it simply means that your current login session has ended, and you need to log into Facebook again to continue using it. These sessions are part of Facebook's authentication process to ensure you don't have to keep logging in while using the platform and are refreshed over time.

The sessions can expire for a number of reasons. Typically, it happens due to prolonged inactivity or if you've recently changed your password and chose to log out of all devices where your Facebook account was active. If you are using Facebook on your browser and are facing an issue on the webpage, it's possible that you've recently cleared your browser's cache and cookies.

Facebook relies on these cookies to facilitate your session on the website, and if these cookies and cache become corrupt or are deleted, your current session on Facebook will expire, and you will need to log in again. Finally, in some cases, the issue may also occur due to a problem at Facebook's own end.