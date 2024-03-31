3 Underrated Engines That Powered Classic Mazda Vehicles

Mazda began 1920 as Toyo Kogyo Co., Ltd, a manufacturer of corks. Toyo didn't make its first vehicle until 11 years later, a three-wheeled motorbike called the Mazda-go. Founder Jujiro Matsuda named the company after Ahura Mazda, the god of Zoroastrianism who embodied harmony, intelligence, and wisdom. Looking forward to 2020, Mazda released a collection of 100th Anniversary models, each of which took design cues from the R360, Mazda's first passenger vehicle. That kei car debuted in 1960 and is among the brand's best models ever.

Mazda is well-known for using the Wankel rotary engine in many of its cars, particularly the RX-7 and RX-8 sports coupes. Where traditional engines rely on a piston moving vertically in a cylindrical chamber to turn a crankshaft to generate power, a rotary engine employs a triangular rotor inside an oval-shaped housing. Mazda's most famous rotary engine is the 13-B, first used in the 1973 Luce AP (Anti-Pollution). It also appeared in '70s Cosmo AP, REPU (Rotary Engine Pickup), Parkway, Roadpacer, RX-4, and RX-5.

A major innovation came in the mid-'80s with the addition of RESI (Rotary Engine Super Injection) technology, a new valve control system that improved performance and fuel economy. Although the 13-B gets heaps of well-deserved attention, Mazda has produced a few other engines that often slip under the radar of even the brand's staunchest loyalists.