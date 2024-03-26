Everything To Know About The Stihl MS 170 Chainsaw Before You Buy

At a casual glance, a chainsaw doesn't seem like something that would be especially complicated. You turn it on, the chains spin, and it cuts stuff; it's not rocket science. However, underneath that simple concept lies a surprisingly mechanically complex tool. A chainsaw needs to be able to not just spin at powerful, consistent speeds, it also needs to have a sturdy, resilient design and be able to weather constant, violent vibrational force. This is why you should always carefully consider a chainsaw when browsing at the hardware store.

Take, for instance, the Stihl MS 170 chainsaw. This chainsaw is produced by an enduring, well-regarded western brand and has an attractive 4.4 out of 5 rating on Stihl's own digital storefront. Certainly, all good reasons to be enthused by this piece of machinery, but before you whip out your credit card, you should have the full picture of this device, its capabilities, and perhaps most importantly, its safety features.