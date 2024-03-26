Everything To Know About The Stihl MS 170 Chainsaw Before You Buy
At a casual glance, a chainsaw doesn't seem like something that would be especially complicated. You turn it on, the chains spin, and it cuts stuff; it's not rocket science. However, underneath that simple concept lies a surprisingly mechanically complex tool. A chainsaw needs to be able to not just spin at powerful, consistent speeds, it also needs to have a sturdy, resilient design and be able to weather constant, violent vibrational force. This is why you should always carefully consider a chainsaw when browsing at the hardware store.
Take, for instance, the Stihl MS 170 chainsaw. This chainsaw is produced by an enduring, well-regarded western brand and has an attractive 4.4 out of 5 rating on Stihl's own digital storefront. Certainly, all good reasons to be enthused by this piece of machinery, but before you whip out your credit card, you should have the full picture of this device, its capabilities, and perhaps most importantly, its safety features.
MS 170 specs and features
The Stihl MS 170 is a gas-powered chainsaw, using an 8.5 oz. gas tank to power a 1.7 bhp, 30.1 cc engine. With the power of that engine, combined with its 16 in. guide bar and 8.6 lbs. power head, this chainsaw is excellent for chopping right through small trees and fallen limbs from larger trees. This makes it an excellent buddy for both general yard tree pruning and for cleaning up scattered lumber after a big storm.
One particularly nifty feature in this chainsaw is Stihl's proprietary Ematic Lubrication System. The Ematic guide bar works in tandem with the tool's Oilomatic saw chain to deliver careful, controlled oil lubrication throughout the tool. A pair of ramps in the guide bar rail help to direct the flow of lubrication oil away from unnecessary spots and toward the vital components like the sliding faces and chain links. This oil optimization helps to cut down on the tool's overall oil consumption by a good 50%, which helps make the body and chain last longer before needing repair or replacement.
Safety features
Considering it's a handheld tool of whirling destruction, it's fairly obvious that a chainsaw can be a very dangerous device. Stihl warns that, as with any chainsaw, the MS 170 does have an ever-present risk of kickback, with the tool violently bucking under the wrong circumstances. It recommends using its green-colored reduced kickback bars and chains when operating this tool. To help offset this concern, the MS 170 features an anti-vibration system that helps to dampen the intense operational vibrations that arise when the tool is in use, preventing user fatigue and keeping the chain from going loose.
Stihl also warns that the MS 170 should only be operated with fuel that has an ethanol content of 10% or less, as higher concentrations could damage its internals. The internal tank does have a fuel filter to help regulate the air-fuel mixture, supplemented by the Intellicarb Compensating Carburetor system. This system helps to maintain the chainsaw's proper RPM and fuel flow, even if the fuel filter has become clogged, by drawing in air from the clean side of the filter.
The Stihl MS 170 is available on the Stihl website, as well as at retailers like ACE Hardware, for $199.99.