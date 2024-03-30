What To Do If You Lost Your AT&T Phone

If you've simply misplaced your phone and can't remember where it is, and there's a good chance that it hasn't been stolen, you can access its location remotely. Depending on which phone it was, you can use a few services that help you locate, ping, and erase the handset.

For a lost Android phone, head over to the Find My Device website and log into the Google account associated with your device. If you had location services turned on, you should be able to see your phone's last known location on a map. You have a few options, like playing a loud sound on your phone to locate it or alert anybody nearby, or secure the device by locking it and signing your Google account out of it. If things go astray, you can fully factory reset the device to avoid any personal data from going into the wrong hands.

Apple's Find My service works similarly as well, allowing you to locate, ping, or remotely wipe your iPhone. You can also mark a device as stolen and leave a message and a phone number on its lock screen — and perhaps a good samaritan could facilitate its safe return.

Alternatively, if you set up AT&T's Secure Family app on your phone, you can locate it using Wi-Fi and GPS. While this feature was designed to monitor your loved ones, you can access your phone's location history on another device that has the Secure Family parent app configured.