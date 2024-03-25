Facebook Poke Is Back, And At The Perfect Time: Here's How To Find It

It seems a classic Facebook feature has amassed some newfound popularity these days, especially among newer Facebook users. Earlier this week, the official Facebook account shared that the social media platform has registered a 13x spike in poking in just one month. It's a pretty interesting trend, considering the fact that pokes never had much of a functional or practical side to them.

In the simplest terms, poke is the digital equivalent of a nudge. Or maybe, a tap on the shoulder or a quick glance that doesn't go unnoticed. The whole concept is to show a person that you're thinking about them but aren't feeling sure about dropping a message and starting a conversation. The roots of this feature, however, are quite intriguing.

"We thought it would be fun to make a feature that has no specific purpose. So mess around with it, because you're not getting an explanation from us," Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg once posted on his Facebook page. In fact, Fortune reports that the poke notification sound is literally Zuckerberg saying the word "poke" in a comically machine-like tone.

Poke never really went away, just took a backseat as the younger generation shifted to newer platforms like Instagram and Snapchat. However, Meta recently made a few changes to boost the discoverability of its poking tool on Facebook, as reported by TechCrunch, and that has brought back the feature into the limelight once again.