How To Restore Your Facebook Account If You Can't Get Into Your Old Email Address

Most of us have had our Facebook accounts for so long that we may not even know what email address we used to sign up, or if we do know the address, we may no longer have access to it. For example, if you opened your account with a work or college issued email address, you may have lost access to the one associated with your Facebook account post-graduation or after changing jobs. However, as long as your account is active and working properly, this probably never crosses your mind. That is, until something happens and when you need to restore it, your inability to get into your old email address suddenly becomes a big problem.

There could be any number of reasons you need to restore your account. You may have deactivated your Facebook page during a social media detox and want to get back on it to check in with friends and family after an extended break, or you've been hacked and need to change your login credentials. Whatever the case may be, if you can't restore your account, you could lose access to everything from important contacts to digital memories stored on the platform. If this has happened to you, there's no need to panic; there are ways to restore your Facebook account even if you can't access your old email address.