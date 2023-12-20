4 Bizarre Leaked Features Of Mark Zuckerberg's Secret Bunker

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has been the subject of much scrutiny and controversy over the years. His website grew from the campus of Harvard to become the first ubiquitous social media platform, and he became a billionaire by age 23. A decade later, he and his company have been at the center of data mining scandals, ethnic cleansing in Myanmar, been dragged before Congress multiple times, and renamed his company Meta as he attempts to strap VR headsets to all of humanity. So, of course, he's got a gigantic, secret lair on a remote island of Hawaii.

In a recent expose from WIRED, the details of Zuckerberg's Hawaii compound were revealed to the public for the first time. If you needed proof that real-world billionaires are becoming indistinguishable from James Bond villains, here it is. Across 1,400 acres on the North Shore of Kauai, the complex contains more than a dozen buildings, an underground city, and a sprawling tree fort. The only thing missing is a volcano — oh, never mind, it has one of those, too.

According to the report, the Meta CEO has been scooping up land on the Hawaiian island of Kauai since 2014 to build his bunker, and those working on the project are sworn to secrecy with strictly enforced NDAs. To collect information about the operation, WIRED carefully conducted anonymous interviews. Here are some of the most bizarre features of Zuckerberg's bunker, which he calls Koolau Ranch (there's got to be a catchier name than that. The Zuckerbunker? Bunkerberg? Okay, proceeding with the list).