Mark Zuckerberg Shares Hospital Photo Following MMA Training Injury
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has suffered an unfortunate injury as a result of his mixed martial arts (MMA) training, he revealed in a post on his personal Instagram account. It's no secret the billionaire has been passionate about combat sports as of late — he even accepted Elon Musk's summer proposal that the two engage in a cage fight, though the latter billionaire kept delaying the arrangement until Zuckerberg lost interest. During his recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, Musk claimed that he is still willing to fight Zuckerberg "anytime, anywhere, anyplace, any rules ... I challenge him to a duel under any circumstances."
Zuckerberg had made it clear that he's still willing to fight Musk, as well, though it seems like any such event — and others like it — will have to be put on ice for a while. In his Instagram post, Zuckerberg revealed that the ACL tear happened while sparring and that he recently had surgery to get it fixed. "I was training for a competitive MMA fight early next year, but now that's delayed a bit," Meta's CEO explained.
The Musk vs Zuckerberg cage fight will probably never happened
While many people hoped to see Zuckerberg and Musk duke it out during a charity fight, it seems likely the event will never happen. Zuckerberg shared status updates on the plan multiple times this past summer, ultimately stating in mid-August via a Threads post, "I think we can all agree Elon isn't serious and it's time to move on." Musk didn't take Zuckerberg's blunt statement well and began posting what appeared to be passive-aggressive jabs at Zuckerberg, followed by the bizarre suggestion that he may show up at the latter billionaire's home uninvited for an impromptu fight.
Though Musk has demonstrated that he's very skilled at dodging actual plans to meet and fight Zuckerberg, he is still talking a big game. During the aforementioned appearance on the JRE podcast, Musk said that Meta's CEO shouldn't fight him, suggesting that due to being shorter and weighing less than Musk, Zuckerberg would naturally lose the fight. That hasn't stopped some from betting on a Zuckerberg victory, as the latter billionaire is considerably younger than Musk, who is 52 years old. As well, Zuckerberg started training in Brazilian jiu-jitsu during the pandemic, he has participated in tournaments, and he even had an octagon built in his backyard.