Mark Zuckerberg Shares Hospital Photo Following MMA Training Injury

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has suffered an unfortunate injury as a result of his mixed martial arts (MMA) training, he revealed in a post on his personal Instagram account. It's no secret the billionaire has been passionate about combat sports as of late — he even accepted Elon Musk's summer proposal that the two engage in a cage fight, though the latter billionaire kept delaying the arrangement until Zuckerberg lost interest. During his recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, Musk claimed that he is still willing to fight Zuckerberg "anytime, anywhere, anyplace, any rules ... I challenge him to a duel under any circumstances."

Zuckerberg had made it clear that he's still willing to fight Musk, as well, though it seems like any such event — and others like it — will have to be put on ice for a while. In his Instagram post, Zuckerberg revealed that the ACL tear happened while sparring and that he recently had surgery to get it fixed. "I was training for a competitive MMA fight early next year, but now that's delayed a bit," Meta's CEO explained.