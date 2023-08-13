Zuckerberg Is Ready To Move On From Proposed Elon Musk Cage Fight
It looks like the billionaire cage fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg might stay a dream. "I think we can all agree Elon isn't serious and it's time to move on," Meta CEO Zuckerberg wrote in a post on Threads. He said the same to Musk, according to an alleged screenshot of the conversation between the two that was posted by Musk on Twitter. The duo previously spoke with UFC President Dana White about the match, and Zuckerberg offered a date for the bout (August 26), but Musk's recent comments about needing surgery and lacking training have seemingly hijacked the brawl.
To recall, Zuckerberg is trained in the jiu-jitsu style of martial arts while Musk jokes about a "walrus" move that entails simply lying on his opponent. The latest addition to the will-they-won't-they saga involves Musk proposing a backyard practice round with Zuckerberg, but Meta's CEO declined the offer. Zuckerberg told Musk to train on his own, and that when he was ready, the two should meet for "a real MMA fight." Zuckerberg conveyed that he doesn't want to hype something that isn't happening.
Zuckerberg has apparently built an octagon at his home and seems to be actively training in it. A couple of days ago, he shared a photo on Threads in which he can be seen atop his training partner wearing combat gear. "Friday Morning Fights in my backyard octagon," he wrote. It seems to be the same backyard octagon that Musk is referring to in his DM.
Musk is good at dodging firm fight plans
Meta's CEO has made it known that he's ready to fight any day, while Musk recently said he was lifting weights at the office to train for the match. In another post, Zuckerberg claims that he has "been ready to fight since the day Elon challenged me." Musk, on the other hand, appears to be intimated by Zuckerberg's experience despite the size difference between the two. Zuckerberg, 39, roughly touches the 5-foot, 8-inches mark, while Musk, 52, stands over 6 feet according to multiple reports. In his DM, Musk suggests that he would win the match due to a size advantage, but also expresses concern that Zuckerberg may be "a modern day Bruce Lee and will win somehow."
This is the full message: pic.twitter.com/UzbKoIkFOc
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 13, 2023
The two, however, have recently been flexing their sparring sessions with certified mixed martial artists. Zuckerberg was recently spotted training with UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. Musk, on the other hand, was captured with former UFC great Georges St. Pierre. But the fight apparently has more at stake. Musk recently claimed in a string of midnight messages that the fight with Zuckerberg would be live-streamed on Twitter. Video live-streaming is actively being tested on X, alongside video calling, and the fight live stream would be a great showcase for it. However, Zuckerberg questioned whether the fight should be broadcast on "a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity."