Zuckerberg Is Ready To Move On From Proposed Elon Musk Cage Fight

It looks like the billionaire cage fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg might stay a dream. "I think we can all agree Elon isn't serious and it's time to move on," Meta CEO Zuckerberg wrote in a post on Threads. He said the same to Musk, according to an alleged screenshot of the conversation between the two that was posted by Musk on Twitter. The duo previously spoke with UFC President Dana White about the match, and Zuckerberg offered a date for the bout (August 26), but Musk's recent comments about needing surgery and lacking training have seemingly hijacked the brawl.

To recall, Zuckerberg is trained in the jiu-jitsu style of martial arts while Musk jokes about a "walrus" move that entails simply lying on his opponent. The latest addition to the will-they-won't-they saga involves Musk proposing a backyard practice round with Zuckerberg, but Meta's CEO declined the offer. Zuckerberg told Musk to train on his own, and that when he was ready, the two should meet for "a real MMA fight." Zuckerberg conveyed that he doesn't want to hype something that isn't happening.

Zuckerberg has apparently built an octagon at his home and seems to be actively training in it. A couple of days ago, he shared a photo on Threads in which he can be seen atop his training partner wearing combat gear. "Friday Morning Fights in my backyard octagon," he wrote. It seems to be the same backyard octagon that Musk is referring to in his DM.