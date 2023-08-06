Musk Claims Zuckerberg Cage Fight Will Be A Livestreamed Twitter Event
Elon Musk is once again fanning the fires of a cage fight with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. "Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X," Musk tweeted over the weekend, further adding that all proceeds from the fight will be donated to charities supporting veterans. While the latter may seem like a great image-propping PR for both billionaires, Musk stands to gain more, assuming both parties come to terms with it.
Musk recently went live on Twitter, introducing the new live-streaming feature for the platform. Think of it as Spaces, but instead of audio, live video will be all about visual broadcasts. A cage fight between Musk and Zuckerberg will certainly bring in a large audience, and that would be free publicity for X's newfound live video streaming capability. Interestingly, Musk's test live video showed him curling to work on his biceps in an office space.
Musk mentioned that he's lifting weights all day to get ready for his billionaire brawl. It seems like Musk has turned his office space into a makeshift workout spot. "Don't have time to work out, so I just bring them to work," he wrote in another tweet. He was recently spotted in a photo, apparently after training with UFC legend Georges St. Pierre. The former UFC champion later told SportsKeeda that Musk is "much stronger than the average man."
The event may not be exclusive to Twitter
Musk, however, isn't the only party getting help from the best of UFC. Zuckerberg recently looked ripped in training pictures alongside UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. While Musk's mother, Maye Musk, has tweeted on multiple occasions that she got the fight canceled, it appears that the two "fighters" are serious about it.
According to The New York Times, Musk and Zuckerberg have both talked with UFC President Dana White on multiple occasions. "They both want to do it," White was quoted as saying. While Musk has made some rather explicit remarks about Zuckerberg ever since Meta released a Twitter copycat app called Threads, the Meta chief has kept it professional. The most aggressive he has gone so far is when he posted "Send me location" — directed at Musk — on Instagram.
While White has previously claimed that he would produce the fight between the two, Musk's apparent plan to live-stream it on X could pose some broadcasting rights hassles — but then again, it's a one-off fight, and both sides just might come to a mutual agreement. As far as the odds go, well, Musk is 52 without any publicly-known combat experience, while Zuckerberg is 39 and has lately been flaunting his Brazilian jiu-jitsu skills online.