Musk Claims Zuckerberg Cage Fight Will Be A Livestreamed Twitter Event

Elon Musk is once again fanning the fires of a cage fight with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. "Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X," Musk tweeted over the weekend, further adding that all proceeds from the fight will be donated to charities supporting veterans. While the latter may seem like a great image-propping PR for both billionaires, Musk stands to gain more, assuming both parties come to terms with it.

Musk recently went live on Twitter, introducing the new live-streaming feature for the platform. Think of it as Spaces, but instead of audio, live video will be all about visual broadcasts. A cage fight between Musk and Zuckerberg will certainly bring in a large audience, and that would be free publicity for X's newfound live video streaming capability. Interestingly, Musk's test live video showed him curling to work on his biceps in an office space.

Really fun! The obvious conclusion is that I need a *lot* more training. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 3, 2023

Musk mentioned that he's lifting weights all day to get ready for his billionaire brawl. It seems like Musk has turned his office space into a makeshift workout spot. "Don't have time to work out, so I just bring them to work," he wrote in another tweet. He was recently spotted in a photo, apparently after training with UFC legend Georges St. Pierre. The former UFC champion later told SportsKeeda that Musk is "much stronger than the average man."