Zuckerberg Wants To Fight Elon Musk This Month, But Has Doubts
It seems like Meta's Mark Zuckerberg hasn't been filled in on all of the details about his upcoming fight with Elon Musk ... and, as with many of us, he seems to remain skeptical about when (perhaps even if) the fight will happen. The details surfaced on Zuckerberg's Threads account, where he published a screenshot of Musk's midnight tweet about lifting weights at the office as part of "preparing for the fight."
Zuckerberg appears uninterested in giving Musk too much time to train. He said on Threads that he'd originally suggested the two hold the match on August 26 and that he's ready to go right now, but also quipped, "But I'm not holding my breath." According to Meta's owner, Musk hasn't yet confirmed when the fight will happen. Zuckerberg also took a jab at Twitter by suggesting they shouldn't risk livestreaming the event on a platform that has been unreliable.
Zuckerberg isn't the only person waiting for answers
The fight plan has remained vague since the two billionaires suggested it would happen in June — in fact, later that month, Musk's mother said in a tweet that the fight had been canceled. At the end of July, Zuckerberg allegedly said that he didn't think the fight would happen, according to Reuters, though Musk had initially seemed interested in following through. Zuckerberg has been openly training in jiu-jitsu and managed to win some competition awards earlier this year, including earning a gold medal back in May.
Musk had previously stated that he didn't get much exercise in aside from playing with his toddler. More recently, however, he introduced Twitter's live video feature by briefly showing himself lifting weights at the office. His midnight tweeting session on August 6 confirmed that he has been lifting weights at the office, and though it sounds like he hasn't been formally training, Georges St. Pierre revealed in an Instagram post that he'd participated in at least one training session with Musk.