Zuckerberg Wants To Fight Elon Musk This Month, But Has Doubts

It seems like Meta's Mark Zuckerberg hasn't been filled in on all of the details about his upcoming fight with Elon Musk ... and, as with many of us, he seems to remain skeptical about when (perhaps even if) the fight will happen. The details surfaced on Zuckerberg's Threads account, where he published a screenshot of Musk's midnight tweet about lifting weights at the office as part of "preparing for the fight."

Zuckerberg appears uninterested in giving Musk too much time to train. He said on Threads that he'd originally suggested the two hold the match on August 26 and that he's ready to go right now, but also quipped, "But I'm not holding my breath." According to Meta's owner, Musk hasn't yet confirmed when the fight will happen. Zuckerberg also took a jab at Twitter by suggesting they shouldn't risk livestreaming the event on a platform that has been unreliable.