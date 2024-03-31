What's The Difference Between The Ford Bronco Wildtrak And Raptor?
The Ford Bronco is one of the most capable off-road SUVs on the market. It's available in several different trim levels that allow for serious customization, adding changes as simple as styling tweaks or as serious as unique suspension components and knobby off-road tires. But there's only one king of off-roading in the Bronco lineup, and it's the Bronco Raptor.
The Raptor name was first introduced on the 2010 Ford F-150. It was an off-road, Baja-racing-inspired trim level that turned up the dial on the F-150's off-road capabilities. Since then, the ultra-tough F-150 Raptor has lent its name to vehicles like the Bronco (and the Ranger Raptor), bringing with it a long list of off-road improvements — stuff you'd expect from any off-roader like lifted suspension, all-terrain tires, and bead-locking wheels.
With all the extra capability offered, the the powerful and wild Bronco Raptor is a big upgrade over base trims, so you'd expect a big difference in cost, but the price difference on the Bronco Raptor is massive. The base 2024 Bronco, the Big Bend trim, is $39,630 (plus destination). But a 2024 Bronco Raptor is $90,035 (plus destination) — more than double the cost of the base model and also the highest starting price of any SUV in Ford's lineup.
So, what do off-roaders do if they want a Bronco that can play in the mud without draining their wallets? Well, that's where trim levels like Bronco Wildtrak come in.
Bronco Wildtrak
The Wildtrack starts at $60,225 (plus destination) — not cheap, but it's nearly $30k less than the Raptor. And the Wildtrak offers several suspension and drivetrain upgrades that give it a significant advantage over the standard model.
The base Bronco gets a 2.3L 4-cylinder engine, but the Wildtrak gets the larger and more powerful 2.7L V6 that puts out 330 hp and 415 lb-ft of torque. The Wildtrak also gets 17-in bead locking wheels, 35-in tires, lifted suspension, a shorter 4.7 final drive ratio, locking front and rear differentials, Fox shocks with internal bypass dampers, pre-wired aux switches in the overhead console (for options like a winch and off-roading lights), and big fender flares to fit the larger tires.
Most of the Wildtrak's equipment is available in options packages on other trim levels, but the Wildtrak combines all those upgrades nicely, along with some unique exterior graphics that give it a bit of flare.
Bronco Raptor
If the Wildtrak isn't capable enough to accommodate your off-road adventures, and if you can spare the extra cash, the Bronco Raptor is definitely worth considering. It has all sorts of standard equipment that make it appealing for next-level outdoor enthusiasts.
The Raptor has a turbocharged 3.0L V6 engine that produces 418 hp and 440 lb-ft of torque. It also gets bigger 17-in beadlock capable wheels with 37-in all-terrain tires, an upgraded rear axle, Fox shocks with internal bypass dampers, an active exhaust, and paddle shifters.
The upgraded shocks allow for 13 inches of suspension travel in the front and 14 inches in the rear. That travel means the Bronco Raptor can take serious abuse, driving at speed over uneven terrain. The bigger wheels and tires also give extra ground clearance, allowing it to crawl over large off-road obstacles.
It's clear that the Bronco Raptor would win in a head-to-head battle between it and the Wildtrak — there's no question about it. But what really sets them apart is that the Wildtrak is an impressive assembly of options, while the Raptor is one of the best off-road vehicles you can buy from a manufacturer.