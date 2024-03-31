What's The Difference Between The Ford Bronco Wildtrak And Raptor?

The Ford Bronco is one of the most capable off-road SUVs on the market. It's available in several different trim levels that allow for serious customization, adding changes as simple as styling tweaks or as serious as unique suspension components and knobby off-road tires. But there's only one king of off-roading in the Bronco lineup, and it's the Bronco Raptor.

The Raptor name was first introduced on the 2010 Ford F-150. It was an off-road, Baja-racing-inspired trim level that turned up the dial on the F-150's off-road capabilities. Since then, the ultra-tough F-150 Raptor has lent its name to vehicles like the Bronco (and the Ranger Raptor), bringing with it a long list of off-road improvements — stuff you'd expect from any off-roader like lifted suspension, all-terrain tires, and bead-locking wheels.

With all the extra capability offered, the the powerful and wild Bronco Raptor is a big upgrade over base trims, so you'd expect a big difference in cost, but the price difference on the Bronco Raptor is massive. The base 2024 Bronco, the Big Bend trim, is $39,630 (plus destination). But a 2024 Bronco Raptor is $90,035 (plus destination) — more than double the cost of the base model and also the highest starting price of any SUV in Ford's lineup.

So, what do off-roaders do if they want a Bronco that can play in the mud without draining their wallets? Well, that's where trim levels like Bronco Wildtrak come in.