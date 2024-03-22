Everything Dodge Fans Should Know About The Warlock Truck

The 1970s saw several major shifts in automotive design, and a new type of truck emerged as a result. The public had grown tired of the humdrum and mostly functional pickup, and an industry of aftermarket customization was sweeping the country. Truck owners were adding custom paint jobs, eye-catching wheels, and sporty interior upgrades to their vehicles, and Dodge took notice. The automaker created some fantastic new pickup designs, including the memorable Warlock. The Warlock was far from the most outlandish vehicle to come out of the industry; automakers have been tinkering with design for decades, creating some of the weirdest pickup trucks ever made.

In 1976, the Warlock debuted and was made to appeal to buyers in a completely different way than previous models. Rather than playing it safe in terms of visual esthetics, Dodge took inspiration from the aftermarket custom scene and added striking details, sporty upgrades, and plenty of attitude with the Warlock. With advertisements targeting a different demographic of truck buyer, the automaker's tag lines were things like, "Get with the adult toys from Dodge," and "Remember when you used to play with trucks? You still can." The ad campaigns were promoting style, prestige, and fun versus the traditional truck selling points of dependability, functionality, and hauling capability. According to Classic, The Dodge Warlocks between 1976 and 1979 sell today for just under $19,000 on average. So, what made the Warlock so iconic, and what features did it offer over other trucks of the time?