3 Reasons Why Your iPad Might Not Be Charging When Plugged In (And How To Troubleshoot)

More often than not, the wall outlet and your charging accessories are the culprits of your charging problems, not the iPad itself. To verify if that's the case, test and replace the three components (wall outlet, charging cable, and power adapter) one at a time. First, remove your charger from the socket and plug in a different electronic device. If the new device also doesn't work/charge as expected, you have a faulty outlet. Get in contact with an electrician and just move your charger to a different socket in the meantime.

If, however, your power outlet is fully functional, try to replace your power adapter instead. Just make sure that the new adapter matches the specifications of your original Apple charger. For instance, if you have a 20W adapter from newer models like iPad Air 4th gen or iPad 9th gen, use a charger with an output of 5V/3A or 9V/2.2A to get the same performance. For the 18W adapters from iPad Pro 11-inch and iPad Pro 12.9-inch 4th gen, a connector head with 5V/3A or 9V/2A would be a good replacement. If you don't have any chargers to spare, you can also try a power bank with at least the same specs.

If your iPad still doesn't charge after replacing the outlet and adapter, it might be the charging cable. Old Apple cables are prone to breakage, so if you're still using one, get the sturdier woven cable.