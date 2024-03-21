Kospet Tank M3 And T3 Ultra Review: Rugged Smartwatches With Multi-Day Battery Life

Outside of how it feels to wear, using the Tank 3 Ultra is also pretty easy to pick up and run with — literally, if you're going to exercise. And thanks to the IP69K, 5ATM water resistance it'll hold up in the rain (or in the shower, or while doing dishes) with no problems. If touch-to-wake is on, warm water might be misread as finger swipes, but it's a non-issue if that feature is left off.

The touchscreen interface does pretty much what you'd expect — allowing you to swipe up, down, left, or right to access different screens outside of the regular watch face. Then you can swipe and tap through those screens as you would a typical smartwatch or smartphone menu. Or if you'd prefer you can press one of the four side buttons rather than swiping to pull up those same screens. In some cases that might even be preferable since the touch screen can be a little fiddly. It's nothing that ruins the functionality but there were times when taps wouldn't register, and sometimes swiping up or down on a menu will cause the screen to scroll far too quickly to keep up. Hence why those left-side buttons (top for Up, bottom for Down) come in handy.

With regular use (as in, not leaving the screen on at all times and not constantly using the watch for calls, checking messages, etc) the device provides several days-worth of battery life before needing to charge — for me, it lost about 10 percent every 24 hours or so. And charging doesn't take all that long in the grand scheme of things, either. In my own experience, recharging from around 40 percent up to 100 took roughly an hour and a half. Maybe two hours.