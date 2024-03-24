5 Milwaukee Tools That Will Come In Handy For Roofing Jobs
Roofing is a heavy-duty project with several stages that come with it, whether you're simply fixing a few shingles or needing a fresh start with new decking. With that being said, regardless of whether you're a homeowner who wants to tackle the undertaking yourself or a professional roofer, you need to have the proper tools for the job because roofing requires precision and quick work. For example, you'll want to replace your roof shearing as quickly as possible to protect the open area underneath from the elements.
Milwaukee has a vast selection of top-rated power tools and other devices to help get many jobs done around the home, including the roof, and they can easily be found at Home Depot and online. As attested by reviews from customers who have used the products, here are five useful Milwaukee tools that will come in handy for roofing jobs. A more thorough explanation of this methodology can be found at the end of this article.
22 oz. Milled Face Framing Hammers with 15 in. Pry Bar
It's important to understand which tools work well with what kind of projects. For example, a framing hammer has a different purpose compared to a look-a-like claw hammer. In fact, a frame hammer is exactly what you'll want in your tool belt when it comes to roofing. At Home Depot, Milwaukee has a 22 oz. Milled Face Framing Hammers with 15 in. Pry Bar bundle to help you rip the roof decking off, prepare it for replacement, and even drive nails into new decking and shingles if you're opting to do all the work by hand. Both the hammer and the pry bar contain a Shockshield Grip, which helps to reduce vibrations, so you'll have more control over each motion and hit. Additionally, the straight claw of the framing hammer helps to grab and pull apart boards.
This hammer and pry bar kit comes with a 4.7 out of five rating from over 700 customers. Many are impressed with the leverage head of the pry bar and state that pulling out nails with it was a breeze. Additionally, the hammer received great comments in terms of having a solid feel and good impact with each hit. However, some people do state that it doesn't pull nails very well due to the angle of the claw — though the size of the nails they were trying to pull was not given.
Fastback Folding Utility Knife
A utility knife is one of the most basic tools no DIYer should be without, considering it can help in a variety of situations. In terms of roofing, Milwaukee's Fastback Folding Utility Knife will be a good tool for cutting roof felt paper and shingles. This particular brand of utility knife has a 4.7 out of five rating from over 1,000 Home Depot customers. Unlike other utility knives that slide up, this one has a quick one-handed press and flip opening. You can also store up to five extra blades, so you won't have to waste time finding sharp replacements when the used ones dull down.
It's important to note that the straight-edge blade that comes with the utility knife is not the best option when you want to cut shingles — though you can use it for slicing felt paper. You'll want to invest in hook blades, which make cutting shingles quick and easy. Milwaukee sells hook blades at Home Depot as well, though many other brands will also fit into the universal blade setting.
M18 FUEL 3-1/2 in. 30-Degree Brushless Framing Nailer
Though Milwaukee does have a roofing nailer out on the market, it's not the most trusted tool due to a lack of reviews. It's not even sold online at Home Depot, which has a partnership with Milwaukee. However, Milwaukee does sell and has raving reviews for its M18 FUEL 3-1/2 in. 30-Degree Brushless Framing Nailer. Now, it's important to note that a framing nailer is not to be used for installing shingles or roofing felting due to the size of the nails — roofing nail guns use smaller nails. However, framing nailers can be used to replace the roof decking.
This M18 framing nailer gives you the ability to work efficiently with sealed compressed nitrogen to drive each nail without the hassle of dealing with an air hose due to it being part of Milwaukee's M18 battery line. It can hold up to 42 nails at a time and accepts nail sizes between 2 in. and 3 1/2 in, so it's fairly versatile. This framing nailer has a 4.6 out of five rating from over 2,800 buyers, with many satisfied reviewers stating that they have used it for roofing projects. However, some mentioned that due to the battery attached, this style of nail gun is a bit heavier than the traditional air-powered ones.
General Contractor Work Belt with Suspension Rig
Several tools are required for roofing, and many times, there isn't a safe place to keep them on a roof, especially if the roof's slope is steep. That's why you may want to consider investing in Milwaukee's General Contractor Work Belt with Suspension Rig to keep your most used tools safe and save you a few trips up and down the ladder. It comes with a padded rig that holds up a work belt that fits a waist size of 30 to 53 inches. On the belt, you'll find a carpenter's work pouch, a three-tier material work pouch, and a loop where you can keep your framing hammer.
This work belt received a 4.4 out of five rating from over 500 buyers. Many were thoroughly satisfied with the belt, stating that you can load it up without much concern about the seams coming apart due to the strong nylon and rivets. However, some reviews state that the bags are a bit bulky, which can get in the way of work, but it could be nice being able to have numerous tools at your disposal.
Demolition Gloves
Whether you're removing decking from the house's frame or installing metal flashing, roofing is a vigorous job. That's why it's important to take care of your number one tool — your hands. Milwaukee makes many different types of gloves, and some may prefer different styles to others, but its Demolition Gloves is a good choice if you're looking to keep your hands protected while still being able to utilize them. According to the company, they work great for all-day comfort and come with a breathable and moisture-wicking lining. One of the coolest aspects about these gloves is that there is a smart swipe knuckle, which means you can use your knuckle instead of a dirty finger on touch screen devices, which will save your screen from scratches.
In terms of reviews, these gloves received a 4.4 out of five star rating from over 1,600 buyers. When the reviews were narrowed down to being used during roofing projects, a few stated that the gloves held up great — though a couple did state that their hands did get a bit warm after some use. However, there were a couple of complaints about the gloves coming apart after a few days of roofing. If you're on the fence, we'd suggest trying on the gloves beforehand and seeing for yourself how well you think they'd hold up.
How we chose these Milwaukee tools for roofing
The Milwaukee tools featured in this article were chosen based on high reviews from consumers. These reviews came from roofers and other handymen who have tested the products during their home and work projects and jobs or simply through everyday use. Each of these tools has a minimum rating of 4.4 out of five stars from at least 500 buyers and can easily be found at Home Depot online and possibly in-store, depending on your location.