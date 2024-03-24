What Is The Lifespan Of A Toyota Mirai? Here's What We Know

While there has been a lot of talk about electric cars and hybrid vehicles, you may have missed out on the Toyota Mirai, which is hydrogen-powered. With benefits like an average fueling time of five minutes, water instead of carbon emissions, and a range of over 400 miles, it certainly is an interesting option. The big question on many minds is how long Mirai technology lasts before it must be replaced. If the system has a wastefully short lifespan, both the environmental and economic benefits disappear.

At the heart of the Toyota Mirai are hydrogen fuel cells that mix with oxygen, creating an energy current to power the vehicle. How hydrogen vehicle engines work is complex but fascinating, and the Toyota Mirai is at the forefront of the technology. So, how long can you expect this system to last? According to the H2 California Fuel Cell Partnership, the fuel cells should reach between 150,000 and 200,000 miles. Of course, this figure is an estimate that depends on many factors.