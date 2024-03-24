What Is The Lifespan Of A Toyota Mirai? Here's What We Know
While there has been a lot of talk about electric cars and hybrid vehicles, you may have missed out on the Toyota Mirai, which is hydrogen-powered. With benefits like an average fueling time of five minutes, water instead of carbon emissions, and a range of over 400 miles, it certainly is an interesting option. The big question on many minds is how long Mirai technology lasts before it must be replaced. If the system has a wastefully short lifespan, both the environmental and economic benefits disappear.
At the heart of the Toyota Mirai are hydrogen fuel cells that mix with oxygen, creating an energy current to power the vehicle. How hydrogen vehicle engines work is complex but fascinating, and the Toyota Mirai is at the forefront of the technology. So, how long can you expect this system to last? According to the H2 California Fuel Cell Partnership, the fuel cells should reach between 150,000 and 200,000 miles. Of course, this figure is an estimate that depends on many factors.
Maintenance and the Mirai
Regular maintenance is critical to getting the most out of your investment with any vehicle. If you're doing what you need to keep your engine running long-term, your gas-powered car could easily make 100,000 miles or more. EVs can have a similar lifespan, though, being the newer technology, there are still big problems with electric cars that still haven't been solved. What about the hydrogen-fuel-cell-powered Mirai?
Toyota recommends you stop by the service center of your local dealership every 5,000 miles, despite there being no fluids to change like oil. Instead, maintenance technicians will carefully review all the hydrogen system components to verify everything is in working order. Fortunately, Mirai owners receive an 8-year, 100,000-mile warranty on critical cell components to combat any uncertainty. In addition, after several years, when your fuel cells begin to die, Toyota will take them back and recycle them for use elsewhere.
So, what is the definitive answer?
Unfortunately, it's impossible to state precisely how long the Toyota Mirai will last you. Too many factors are at play to provide a specific figure, such as driving behavior, whether the car is kept inside a garage, accessories, regular care, and even factory faults. However, it appears that hydrogen fuel cells have a similar average lifespan to gasoline and EV engines at around 150,000 to 200,000 miles.
There are several ways to help lengthen the use of your Mirai. First, try to avoid weighing down your vehicle with more cargo than it was designed to accommodate. Too much weight puts added pressure on several components and could reduce the life of your car. Beyond that, a Mirai calls for the same responsible behavior as any other car: Avoid aggressive driving, stay off terrain the car's not built to handle, and park in a safe place, ideally indoors or under a cover.