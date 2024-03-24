How To Clean Apple's FineWoven Case
At first glance, Apple's FineWoven iPhone cases are an admirable concept. Introduced with the 2023 unveiling of the iPhone 15, a majority of the materials for these $59 cases are recycled. Apple's goal with them is to replace its leather cases and similar accessories with something more environmentally friendly. But even with these good intentions, it turns out buyers should think twice before buying Apple's FineWoven cases. Among the many problems users have experienced with the FineWoven case is its tendency to get scratched and dirty. Users have also complained about the difficulty of inserting and removing their phones from the case, too, making this a seemingly rare dud in Apple's long line of groundbreaking product innovations.
It's not obvious the FineWoven case will be any trouble at first, though. Fresh out of the box, it has a smooth, suede feel. Thankfully, some simple cleaning methods can help you keep your FineWoven case nice and tidy no matter how dirty it gets.
How Apple recommends you clean your FineWoven case
Even with relatively average handling, your FineWoven iPhone case is bound to show some noticeable scratches and stains at some point. Some users are complaining, though, that it's getting dirty far quicker than they expected. As a result, you'll need to regularly clean your case if you don't want it looking messy.
Here's how Apple recommends you clean your FineWoven case:
- Take your iPhone out of the case.
- Mix 1 teaspoon of liquid laundry detergent with 1 cup of water.
- Dip a lint-free cloth into the mixture and then wring it out.
- Gently rub the cloth on the case for about one minute.
- Use a separate water-dampened lint-free cloth to give the case another wipe.
- Use a dry lint-free cloth to dry the case.
Apple also notes that the case's fibers will likely wear out from regular use. Users concerned about this may be best off with a different case instead, perhaps from one of the other major smartphone case brands. But if you still want to give FineWoven cases a go, there are other ways to clean them as well.
How some users have cleaned their FineWoven cases
Apple will likely have the widespread criticism of the FineWoven case in mind when it refines the product in the future. But until that time comes, buyers either have to follow Apple's instructions to clean the case, or come up with their own DIY solutions.
YouTuber iPhonedo received attention for a technique he shared to clean secondhand-bought FineWoven cases. Here's how he did it:
- Remove your iPhone from the case.
- Dampen the case with warm water.
- Use your hands to thoroughly spread some liquid laundry detergent on the case.
- With a dampened soft brush, brush the case.
- Gently rinse and dry with a lint-free cloth and hair dryer if needed.
This method is not officially endorsed by Apple, so follow these steps at your own risk. Nevertheless, iPhonedo said his approach made the case seem nearly brand new. So depending on the specific condition of your case, this solution may prove useful for you too.