How To Clean Apple's FineWoven Case

At first glance, Apple's FineWoven iPhone cases are an admirable concept. Introduced with the 2023 unveiling of the iPhone 15, a majority of the materials for these $59 cases are recycled. Apple's goal with them is to replace its leather cases and similar accessories with something more environmentally friendly. But even with these good intentions, it turns out buyers should think twice before buying Apple's FineWoven cases. Among the many problems users have experienced with the FineWoven case is its tendency to get scratched and dirty. Users have also complained about the difficulty of inserting and removing their phones from the case, too, making this a seemingly rare dud in Apple's long line of groundbreaking product innovations.

It's not obvious the FineWoven case will be any trouble at first, though. Fresh out of the box, it has a smooth, suede feel. Thankfully, some simple cleaning methods can help you keep your FineWoven case nice and tidy no matter how dirty it gets.