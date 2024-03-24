Differences Between Software And Programs Explained

According to Merriam-Webster Dictionary, the word program is defined as "a plan or system under which action may be taken toward a goal." This is an apt descriptor as far as computer programs are concerned. A program is a compartmentalized combination of computer commands brought together with the purpose of doing exactly one thing. Think of a program like a button that, when pressed, opens a door, out of which comes the result you were looking for.

Here's an example of what it looks like if you break it down to the micro level: You want to perform a virus scan on your computer, so you launch Microsoft Defender (assuming you haven't disabled it in favor of a different antivirus). Within your computer, the command goes out to start up Defender and begin its necessary processes, with the ultimate goal of performing a successful virus scan. All of this can be accomplished through a few lines of simple code.

A program can be made up of as much or as little code as necessary to complete a task, but it's all about that one task. You can't make a program to accomplish multiple unrelated tasks, or at least not without a lot of difficulty and tinkering.