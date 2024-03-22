5 Of The Cheapest V8 Engine Powered Vehicles You Can Buy In 2024

It's hard to make a list of affordable sports cars without adding a Ford Mustang, and that didn't change this year. Ford has refreshed its previous design in this exciting 7th generation of the Mustang. There are nine trims this year, but since this is a list for V8 engines, we'll skip the EcoBoost's inline-4 and focus our attention on the GT's eight cylinders.

Starting at $41,960, Ford offers a 480-horsepower, 5.0-liter, naturally-aspirated engine that does 415 lb-ft of torque at 4,900 rpm. It's paired with an (optional) six-speed manual transmission. The Mustang GT has other electronic features accessed through its gauge cluster and multimedia screen. For instance, you get Line Lock for easy burnouts, launch control with adjustable RPMs, and the standard QoL features like adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and more. If you read our 2024 Ford Mustang GT review, you'll see that these modern techs add to the Mustang experience with a manual.

What's the catch? You'll be missing out on the GT Premium Fastback starting at $46,480. It might have a better value proposition for only $4,520 more. But let's not forget that this list is all about saving money. Another thing is that this generation of Mustang looks like a Camaro. You can't unsee it when you see it — not with those edges and Camaro-like rear and fascia. But it's still one of the year's cheapest and most thrilling V8s.